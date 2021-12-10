TODAY'S PAPER
Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin skates, but no timeline for return

Igor Shesterkin #31 of the New York Rangers

Igor Shesterkin #31 of the New York Rangers makes a save during the second period against the San Jose Sharks at Madison Square Garden on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021 in New York City. Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Colin Stephenson colin.stephenson@newsday.com @ColinSNewsday
BUFFALO — Igor Shesterkin didn’t take part in the entire morning skate with the Rangers Friday at the KeyBank Center, but he did come out after the main skate was over and got a little time on the ice.

He had skated before on his own, but this was the first time he was on the ice with his teammates since going on injured reserve with a lower body injury last Saturday, and it was a pleasing sight for Rangers coach Gerard Gallant.

"Definitely,’’ Gallant said. "It’s always good to see him out there, for sure.’’

Gallant wasn’t ready to provide a timetable for when Shesterkin might be ready to return, but he made it sound as though it will be soon.

"I don't know, I don't want to say,’’ the coach said. "I mean, it's near future, but when, I don't know.’’

Shesterkin suffered the injury in the third period of last Friday’s 1-0 win over San Jose at Madison Square Garden.

Blue notes

D Jarred Tinordi was sent to Hartford on a conditioning assignment. He last played Nov. 21 against Buffalo, and was a healthy scratch for the next seven games… Ryan Lindgren did not take part in the morning skate because of "maintenance,’’ the Rangers said . . . Nils Lundkvist said he did get teased a little about his falling down while celebrating his first NHL goal Wednesday against Colorado, from his friends, but he’s OK with it. "I'll take it,’’ Lundkvist said." It was nice. [I was] excited to score my first goal, and, yeah, it happens.’’ . . . Gallant said sending G Adam Huska down to Hartford and calling up Keith Kinkaid had nothing to do with how Huska played in Wednesday’s 7-3 loss to Colorado in his NHL debut. "Kinkaid was probably going to be the experienced guy we were going to call up [when Shesterkin went on IR], but he was on the [COVID-19] protocol,’’ Gallant said. "It was nothing to do with [Huska]'s game. I watched all the goals [on video]. He didn't have much to do with them.’’

Colin Stephenson, Newsday sports writer covering the New

Colin Stephenson covers the Rangers for Newsday. He has spent more than two decades covering the NHL and just about every sports team in the New York metropolitan area.

