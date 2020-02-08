GREENBURGH, N.Y. – Igor Shesterkin will start in goal Sunday when the Rangers close out their four-game homestand against the Los Angeles Kings, who are last in the Western Conference.

It will be the sixth start for Shesterkin since his initial recall from AHL Hartford on Jan. 6, and his third in the six games the Rangers have played since the All-Star break. He also started Wednesday’s 5-3 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs, and the 4-2 win over Detroit Jan. 31. Overall, Shesterkin has a 4-1 record, with a 2.60 goals-against average and a .922 save percentage. His GAA and save percentage are the best among the three goalies on the roster.

“He certainly is playing the best so far,’’ Quinn said.

Haley sidelined

The Rangers announced that forward Micheal Haley will have surgery to repair a bilateral core muscle injury and said he will be sidelined indefinitely.

Haley has not played since the last game before the All-Star break, though he did practice as recently as Tuesday and he took part in the morning skate Friday. Quinn said the injury was not something that came on recently.

“It’s something that he's had for a while, and just kind of gradually got worse,’’ Quinn said.

Haley, a physical forward who attended training camp as a professional tryout and signed a one-year contract after making the team, has played in 22 games and scored one goal. He has 50 penalty minutes.

Panarin goes four games without a goal

Quinn was asked if opposing teams are defending Artemi Panarin differently recently. The team’s leading scorer has gone four games without a goal, and has only two assists in that span. On the season, he has 27 goals and 45 assists in 52 games.

“Obviously teams are aware of him, and the season he's having,’’ Quinn said. “And teams are paying a little bit more special attention to him. But I also think it might be the ebbs and flow of a season for a great player. He's going through a stretch here where, you know, things aren't happening statistically for him, and I also think that when that happens to someone who's used to being productive offensively, they press. And you know he's made a lot of turnovers lately that he usually doesn't make.’’