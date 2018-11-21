Islanders vs. Rangers

TODAY'S PAPER
The Rangers defeated the Islanders, 5-0, in a crosstown rivalry game Wednesday at Madison Square Garden.

Kevin Hayes #13 of the New York Rangers
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

The Rangers' Kevin Hayes celebrates his second-period goal against the New York Islanders at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday.

Mathew Barzal #13 of the New York Islanders
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

The Islanders' Mathew Barzal skates with the puck during the second period against the Rangers' Jimmy Vesey at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday.

Robin Lehner #40 of the New York Islanders
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

The Islanders' Robin Lehner makes a save during the second period under pressure from the Rangers' Chris Kreider at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday.

Alexandar Georgiev #40 of the New York Rangers
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

The Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev makes a save during the second period against the Islanders at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday.

Mathew Barzal #13 of the New York Islanders
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Cody McLeod #8 of the New York Rangers
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

The Rangers' Cody McLeod celebrates his first-period goal against the Islanders' Robin Lehner at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday.

Kevin Hayes #13 of the New York Rangers
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

The Rangers' Kevin Hayes battles for the puck during the first period against the Islanders' Mathew Barzal at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday.

Jesper Fast #17 of the New York Rangers
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

The Rangers' Filip Chytil celebrates his first-period goal against the Islanders with teammates Marc Staal #18 and Kevin Hayes #13 at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday.

Cody McLeod #8 of the New York Rangers
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

The Rangers' Jesper Fast battles for the puck during the first period against the Islanders' Mathew Barzal at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday.

The Rangers' Neal Pionk celebrates his first-period goal
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

The Rangers' Cody McLeod celebrates his first-period goal against the Islanders with his teammates at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday.

