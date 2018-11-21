Islanders vs. Rangers

The Rangers defeated the Islanders, 5-0, in a crosstown rivalry game Wednesday at Madison Square Garden.

The Rangers' Kevin Hayes celebrates his second-period goal against the New York Islanders at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday.

The Islanders' Mathew Barzal skates with the puck during the second period against the Rangers' Jimmy Vesey at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday.

The Islanders' Robin Lehner makes a save during the second period under pressure from the Rangers' Chris Kreider at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday.

The Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev makes a save during the second period against the Islanders at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday.

The Rangers' Cody McLeod celebrates his first-period goal against the Islanders' Robin Lehner at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday.

The Rangers' Kevin Hayes battles for the puck during the first period against the Islanders' Mathew Barzal at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday.

The Rangers' Filip Chytil celebrates his first-period goal against the Islanders with teammates Marc Staal #18 and Kevin Hayes #13 at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday.

The Rangers' Jesper Fast battles for the puck during the first period against the Islanders' Mathew Barzal at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday.