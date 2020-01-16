Rangers-Islanders is always going to be big, regardless of where either team is positioned in the standings. And those games are always going to be bigger in NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum than anywhere else. But the games are always better when both teams need a win, as both did Thursday night.

Chris Kreider is one of only a few Rangers who had played in this building before, and Kreider delivered big-time for the Rangers when he banged in the rebound of a shot by Mika Zibanejad on the power play with 24.6 seconds to play to give the Rangers a stunning 3-2 victory over the Isles, their second win over their rivals this week.

Former Ranger Derick Brassard took a cross-checking penalty against Jesper Fast with 53.5 seconds remaining and Kreider punished his old teammate and the Islanders by scoring his 16th goal of the season to give the Rangers (23-19-4) their fourth win in the last five games.

“Just a real gutsy effort by our guys,’’ said Rangers coach David Quinn, who admitted his team was “curious’’ about what playing in the Coliseum would be like. The game was the Rangers’ first in the building since March 10, 2015.

“Most of our guys had never played in this building before,’’ Quinn said. “I don’t think we were intimidated, but I think we were kind of curious, trying to see what this was all going to be about. And once we got out of the first period [trailing] 1-0, we go, ‘OK, this is just another hockey game.’ And we did a good job of turning the tide.’ "

Alexandar Georgiev was a huge part of the reason why the Rangers escaped the first period trailing by just one goal, as he made 21 saves in the period when the Rangers were outshot 22-6. Georgiev, battling for ice time in the Rangers’ three-goalie rotation, made 38 saves and improved his record to 12-9-1 this season, and 4-1 in his career against the Islanders.

Quinn, who has embraced the chase for a playoff spot (the Rangers are six points out), is hoping the Rangers, who have been picking things up in the defensive end in recent games, will be able to somehow bottle the type of energy they had Thursday in games against teams not named the Islanders, whom they face again on Tuesday.

“I think where we’re at in the season, and what we want to accomplish, we need to show up in every game with the same type of passion and urgency that we had tonight,’’ he said. “Obviously, when it’s the Islanders and the Rangers and we’re in Nassau Coliseum it adds a lot of flavor to it.’’

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

For Jericho native and Rangers rookie defenseman Adam Fox, it was his first game in the old barn, after having gone to games there as a youngster. He had three shots on goal in 16:02 of ice time.

Josh Bailey opened the scoring when he capitalized on a mistake by defenseman Jacob Trouba to score his second goal in as many games, with 51 seconds left in the first period. Trouba, heading back to play a puck off the end boards, whiffed on it as he tried to flick it to the corner and Tom Kuhnhackl picked it up and played it to the low slot, where Ross Johnston flubbed a shot. But the puck trickled back to Bailey, who had no defender anywhere near him and was able to fire home from point blank range.

But the Rangers found their legs in the second period, and dominated possession for most of the period, finally tying the score on a goal by Zibanejad at 12:46. The Rangers were on a power play and the referees didn’t see the puck cross the goal line, but the play was reviewed on video at the next stoppage. TV replays showed that Zibanejad whacked at the puck and Isles defenseman Ryan Pulock cleared it off the line with his hand, but not before the whole puck had crossed the goal line.

Tony DeAngelo stepped out of the penalty box and scored his 12th at 4:16 of the third period to give the Rangers a 2-1 lead, but the Islanders tied it on a four-on-four goal by Anthony Beauvillier, his 12th of the season.

Notes & quotes: Quinn dressed the same lineup as he did Monday, meaning forward Phillip DiGiuseppe was the only healthy scratch . . . The Rangers were outshot 40-28 for the game, and won only 24 of 60 faceoffs (40 percent). Ryan Strome lost 13 of 16 faceoffs. . . Trouba had a team-high 26:01 of ice time.