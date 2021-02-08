When Rangers coach David Quinn looks at the Islanders, he sees a team that plays the game the way he’d like his team to play it.

"They’re a deep team, they’re structured, they’re well-coached, they play hard,’’ Quinn said before the two rivals met for the third time this season at Madison Square Garden on Monday. "They make it difficult for you. They don’t give you anything; you have to earn everything you get against them. And you know, quite honestly, we try and implement some of the characteristics they have with our group. They go about it the right way.’’

For two-plus periods Monday, the Islanders and goaltender Semyon Varlamov gave the Rangers nothing. The Rangers and goaltender Igor Shesterkin gave the Islanders the same. And then, midway through the third, the Rangers finally made the mistake the Islanders were waiting for, and the Isles punished them for it.

Casey Cizikas opened the scoring at 11:15 of the third period on the rebound of a shot by Adam Pelech after a bad giveaway by Libor Hajek. Before the Rangers really had a chance to get back even, the Islanders’ fourth line struck again with Matt Martin’s goal at 13:20.

That gave the visitors a 2-0 victory that ended the Rangers’ winning streak at two games and point streak at four games.

The win broke the Islanders out of a tie with the Rangers, Devils and Buffalo Sabres and put them in fourth place — and the final playoff position — in the East Division.

Varlamov had 30 saves, including stops on Artemi Panarin’s breakaway 1:57 into the third period and Mika Zibanejad’s two-on-one shot at 3:17 of the period.

Shesterkin played well and made 28 saves, but his personal winning streak ended at three games.

Quinn, who usually doesn’t mind identifying his starting goaltender the day before a game, chose to keep that decision to himself on Sunday. He did not name Shesterkin the starter after practice, nor in his morning briefing with the media on Monday.

He had said Sunday that the decision to go with Shesterkin or Alexandar Georgiev was a difficult one, one he called a "51-49’’ call. Georgiev, of course, has put up excellent numbers against the Islanders in his career — 6-2 with a 1.80 goals-against average, a .941 save percentage and two shutouts, one of which was a 5-0 win in the second game of the season.

But Georgiev hasn’t played well overall this season. He is 1-2-1 and his goals-against average (3.27) and save percentage (.886) are 45th and 49th among qualified goalies in the league.

Shesterkin, on the other hand, had won three straight starts and was getting better and better in each one.

What happens next will be interesting. Beginning with Wednesday’s visit to the Garden by the Boston Bruins, the Rangers will play seven games in 12 nights, assuming the Devils are able to resume their season next Tuesday against the Rangers.

Does Quinn give Georgiev a chance Wednesday against Boston now that Shesterkin has lost? Or does he stay with Shesterkin, who played well?

There is only one back-to-back set in that stretch, two games in Washington against the Capitals Feb. 20-21. How many consecutive starts can Shesterkin make?

The third line of Brett Howden between No. 1 pick Alexis Lafreniere and Phillip DiGiuseppe was the Rangers’ best and most energetic line. DiGiuseppe led the team in shots on goal with four and Lafreniere tied Julien Gauthier for the team lead in hits.