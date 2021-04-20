If the Rangers learned anything at all from their four-game sweep over the hapless Devils, it was that they simply have no wiggle room if they are to stay in the playoff race. Four straight wins gained them no ground on the fourth-place Boston Bruins; all it did was allow them to keep pace.

So Tuesday night’s game at Nassau Coliseum against the Islanders was virtually a must-win for the Rangers.

But when Jacob Trouba was forced to leave the game with 10:45 remaining in the first period, after absorbing a heavy hit into the boards from the Islanders’ Matt Martin, things fell apart for the Rangers. Suddenly, they looked discombobulated, their defense down to five, and missing its most physical presence and one of its most vocal leaders.

Josh Bailey’s two goals, Anthony Beauvillier’s four points, and three third-period goals blew the Rangers out of the building, ending their four-game win streak and six-game point streak with a convincing 6-1 win that may have put their archrivals’ playoff hopes to bed.

Boston, which holds the fourth and final playoff spot in the East Division, beat the Buffalo Sabres, 2-0 in Buffalo, to widen their lead over the Rangers to six points. The Rangers have 10 games remaining; the Bruins have 12.

Trouba had crunched Martin in the boards earlier in the shift on which he was hurt, and Martin had an opportunity to get him back. It was a clean hit, and Trouba appeared to see him coming and brace himself for the hit. But his head appeared to hit the glass, and he fell. Then, when he tried to get up, his legs went out from under him, and he couldn’t get up. Play was stopped and Trouba was helped off the ice and to the dressing room immediately.

Twenty-nine seconds later, Adam Fox was sent off for a high stick against the Islanders’ Kyle Palmieri, meaning the Rangers had to kill a penalty without two of their usual four penalty-killing defensemen, in Fox and Trouba. They managed to kill the penalty, but the Islanders took the lead on Bailey’s goal at 17:42, after Chris Kreider failed to get the puck out and Beauvillier got the puck and got it to Jean-Gabriel Pageau, who sent a backhand pass to Bailey in the slot.

Anthony Bitetto, playing his second straight game in place of Libor Hajek, appeared to be in decent position to cover Bailey, but Bailey lifted Bitetto’s stick and quickly got his back on the ice to sweep in Pageau’s pass for his seventh goal of the season.

The Islanders got two quick goals early in the second period to go up, 3-0. A turnover by K’Andre Miller just inside the Rangers blue line led to Brock Nelson’s deflection goal at 1:38, as Nelson got free from Brendan Smith to redirect Nick Leddy’s pass by Igor Shesterkin, who made 19 saves, and saw his record against the Islanders fall to 0-3-1.

Beauvillier scored at 5:45, before Kevin Rooney got the Rangers on the board, deflecting in a shot by Smith for his seventh goal of the season, at 11:04.

At that point, the Rangers appeared as though they’d gathered themselves, and righted the ship. But they couldn’t get another goal before the end of the period, and the Islanders got goals in the third from Pageau, Bailey and Jordan Eberle to remove any doubt.

Blue shorts

Quinn stayed with the same lineup he used Sunday, meaning forwards Julien Gauthier (nine straight games), Phillip DiGiuseppe (eight straight) and Ds Hajek and Zac Jones were the scratches… 2018 first-round pick D Nils Lundkvist’s Swedish Hockey League season ended when his Lulea team lost 3-1 to Skelleftea in Game 7 of their first-round playoff series.