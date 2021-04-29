There is nothing better than playoff hockey, and the only thing that comes close to that is games between two archrivals, like the Rangers and the Islanders, when both are battling for a playoff spot.

For the Islanders, who were struggling to score goals and sliding down the standings, a two-game, home-and-home set against the Rangers could not have come at a better time. First-period goals by Leo Komarov and Oliver Wahlstrom got the Isles off to a fast start and goaltender Semyon Varlamov posted his third shutout against the Rangers this season as the Isles ended their three-game losing streak with a 4-0 victory over the Rangers at Madison Square Garden.

For the Rangers, the loss dealt a serious blow to their longshot playoff hopes. With Boston’s 5-2 win over the Buffalo Sabres, the fourth-place Bruins’ lead over the fifth-place Rangers grew to six points in the race for the final playoff spot in the East Division. The Islanders (30-15-5) are in third place, and now seven points ahead of the Rangers, who are 26-19-6, and have five games left in the season.

The two teams meet again on Saturday at Nassau Coliseum, their final meeting of the season and perhaps the Rangers’ final game in the Coliseum, with the Islanders set to move to the new UBS Arena in the fall.

The Rangers played without forward Chris Kreider, who missed the game due to what the Rangers called "maintenance.’’ Kreider fell while skating backwards at the very end of the Rangers’ 3-1 win over Buffalo on Tuesday and did not take part in the Rangers’ morning skate Thursday. Vitali Kravtsov, who had been playing on the fourth line, moved up to the third line to take Kreider’s place on the left of Filip Chytil and Kaapo Kakko.

Rangers coach David Quinn opted to start his No. 1 goalie Igor Shesterkin, who was 0-3-1 against the Islanders this season, over backup Alexandar Georgiev, who is 7-2 with a 1.70 goals-against average and .944 save percentage against the Isles in his career and is the only Rangers goaltender to post a win over the Islanders in the past three seasons.

"It certainly wasn't an easy decision,’’ Quinn said before the game of his choice to play Shesterkin. "You could play either guy. And I just felt with the direction Shesty's game's going, and the way he's played over the last six weeks, that he's earned this opportunity.’’

Shesterkin was under pressure early, and Komarov, inserted to the lineup by Islanders coach Barry Trotz after having been scratched in the Islanders’ 1-0 loss to Washington on Tuesday, beat Shesterkin with a one-timer off a pass from Jordan Eberle at 6:27 of the first period. Wahlstrom made it 2-0 with a power-play goal at 12:39.

Anthony Beauvillier made it 3-0 at 1:03 of the second period, after Brock Nelson won a faceoff from Ryan Strome in the Rangers’ zone and got the puck back to Scott Mayfield, who found Beauvillier all alone in the slot. Mathew Barzal broke a 12-game goal drought when he exited the penalty box after taking a boarding penalty against Brendan Smith, and scored into an empty net at 14:26. The Rangers had pulled Shesterkin to give themselves a two-man advantage with 6:26 left in regulation.

Notes & quotes: Rangers D Ryan Lindgren left the game early in the third period after he checked Cal Clutterbuck and bounced off and slammed into the side of the glass at the end of the Rangers' bench … D Jacob Trouba, who hasn’t played since he suffered an upper-body injury against the Islanders April 20, skated with the team at the morning skate … Adam Fox won the Steven McDonald Extra Effort Award, as voted by the Rangers’ fans … Phillip DiGiuseppe entered the lineup to take Kreider’s spot, after sitting out the previous 12 games.