SportsHockeyRangers

Quinn taps Alexandar Georgiev for start against Islanders

By Colin Stephenson colin.stephenson@newsday.com @ColinSNewsday
Alexandar Georgiev got the start in goal for the Rangers Saturday against the Islanders, and according to Rangers coach David Quinn, the plan all along was to split the two games against the Isles between his No. 1 goalie, Igor Shesterkin, and Georgiev, his backup. Shesterkin started Thursday’s game against the Islanders at Madison Square Garden.

Of course, the Isles won Thursday’s game, 4-0, dropping Shesterkin’s record against them to 0-4-1 this season. Georgiev entered Saturday with a 7-2 mark against the Islanders in his career, with a 1.70 goals-against average, .944 save percentage and two shutouts, including one this season. Georgiev is the only Rangers goaltender to have beaten the Islanders in the past three seasons.

Quinn was asked before Saturday’s game why he chose to go with Georgiev, after having gone with Shesterkin Thursday.

"Because he's played very well against the Islanders, and it's kind of what the plan was initially, to start Shesty one and Georgie here tonight,’’ he said.

 

Gauthier suits up

Forward Julien Gauthier returned to the lineup after being scratched for the previous 14 games, starting out on a line with rookie Morgan Barron (making his NHL debut) and center Kevin Rooney.

"I think it's a good team for him to play against,’’ Quinn said when asked why Gauthier was put back in. "He's been working really hard throughout this stretch that he hasn't played, and you know, he's a big body who can skate. And when he keeps it simple, he's a very productive player. And that's what we need to do against these guys, so we thought it was a good opportunity to get him in.’’

Blue notes

D Tarmo Reunanen played his second NHL game, partnered with veteran Brendan Smith. Forwards Chris Kreider (lower-body injury, two games missed) and Brett Howden (fractured foot, done for the season) and defensemen Jacob Trouba (upper-body injury, possible concussion, six games missed) and Ryan Lindgren (upper body, possible concussion) were unavailable and forward Phillip DiGiuseppe was a healthy scratch.

