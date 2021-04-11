With the crazy up-and-down performances the Rangers have turned in of late, coach David Quinn was asked after the morning skate which version of the Blueshirts he expected to show up for Sunday’s game against the Islanders.

"That's a good question,’’ Quinn said. "I'm fully anticipating seeing the Ranger team that you saw (Friday) night and hopefully a little bit better.’’

What Quinn got was some up-and-down play within the game. The Rangers were down in the first period, much better in the second and third, but ultimately ended up losing when defenseman Ryan Pulock scored at 1:13 of overtime to give the Islanders a split of the two-game series at Nassau Coliseum.

Igor Shesterkin (29 saves), getting the start in goal for the Rangers, fell to 0-2-1 against the Islanders this season, and 0-1 against his good friend, Ilya Sorokin, starting in net for the Isles.

All was not lost for the Rangers, however. With the Bruins losing to the Washington Capitals in Boston, the single point the Rangers earned from the loss pulled them to within four of the Bruins for the fourth and final playoff spot in the East Division. The Rangers have 15 games remaining in the regular season; the Bruins have 17.

Sunday’s game against the Islanders was their last before Monday’s NHL trade deadline, but inside the Rangers dressing room, there hasn’t been that air of anticipation – or dread – that might have been there in past seasons.

"I think everybody's just more worried about our position that we're in (in the playoff chase), and trying to get points,’’ forward Brett Howden said Sunday morning of the team’s mood approaching the deadline. "Especially with playing games every other night, there's really no time to be thinking about anything else.’’

The consensus opinion is that GM Jeff Gorton is more likely to wait until the offseason to upgrade the roster, when just under $9 million of dead money from the Kevin Shattenkirk and Henrik Lundqvist buyouts come off their salary cap. But if Gorton can get a worthwhile return for someone like veteran defenseman Brendan Smith, or surprising forward Colin Blackwell, he might do that.

An early penalty to Chris Kreider, who was sent off for lifting the puck over the glass at 1:23 of the first period, led to the Islanders scoring first, on a power-play goal by Kyle Palmieri, and then dominating the first period. The Isles outshot the Rangers 17-8 and led 2-0 after the opening 20 minutes, after Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored with 7.6 seconds remaining in the period.

But the Rangers dominated the second period, and tied the score with each of their third-pair defensemen, Libor Hajek and Smith, scoring goals. Coach David Quinn, unhappy with Kreider, dropped him to the fourth line in the period, and moved rookie Vitali Kravtsov up to the first line to take Kreider’s place.

Kravtsov, who took shifts on all four lines throughout the game, was dynamic all night, and earned his first NHL point with an assist on the goal by Smith, which tied it at 12:16. That was a minute and 53 seconds after Hajek got the Rangers on the board, firing a shot that appeared to deflect twice on the way to the goal and eventually got by Sorokin at 10:23.

The Hajek goal was assisted by Kaapo Kakko and Filip Chytil, who, along with their linemate Alexis Lafreniere, were perhaps the Rangers’ best line.

But neither team could manage a goal in the third period.