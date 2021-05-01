The fight to make the playoffs was valiant, and the experience for their young players has been priceless.

But the fight is all but over for the Rangers. Saturday’s 3-0 loss to the Islanders, in what is likely the Blueshirts’ final game in Nassau Coliseum, has pushed them to the brink of elimination. While the victory clinched a playoff spot for the Isles, it left the Rangers with a tragic number of one point in their playoff chase. The next point gained by the Boston Bruins, or lost by the Rangers, will end the Rangers’ playoff hopes.

That could happen Monday, if the Rangers don’t beat the Washington Capitals at Madison Square Garden, and the Devils don’t beat the Bruins in regulation time in Newark.

Islanders goaltender Semyon Varlamov (28 saves) posted his third straight shutout, his fourth shutout against the Rangers this season, and his seventh overall – a career-high – this season. Anthony Beauvillier had two goals and Mathew Barzal had the other as the Islanders humbled the Rangers for the second time in 48 hours. The Isles beat the Rangers, 4-0, Thursday at the Garden, and both Beauvillier and Barzal scored in that one, too.

It is the first time the Rangers have been shutout in consecutive games since January, 2015.

So, for the Rangers (26-20-6), who have four games left in the season, the time has officially come to let go of 2020-21, and focus on next year and beyond.

Some of that has already been going on, of course. Rookie defenseman Zac Jones, who signed with the Rangers less than a week after winning the NCAA hockey championship with UMass last month, has been playing, and on Saturday, forward Morgan Barron and defenseman Tarmo Reunanan, called up from the Wolf Pack, were in the lineup as well, with Barron making his NHL debut.

"All the games they played down the stretch here, have been valuable for everybody, whether you're an older player or a younger player,’’ Rangers coach David Quinn said before Saturday’s game. "It's meaningful hockey. And as the season winds down, the games become more playoff-like, and they become harder. And that's what we need: we need to continue to learn how to play in hard games.’’

Barron and Reunanen – who had made his NHL debut when in March when he came up to play after Adam Fox was knocked out of the lineup because of Covid protocols – entered the lineup as veterans Chris Kreider and Jacob Trouba, and 23-year-olds Ryan Lindgren and Brett Howden were unavailable because of injury.

Barron became the sixth player to make his NHL debut for the Rangers this season, joining 2018 first-round picks Vitali Kravtsov and K’Andre Miller, 2020 No. 1 overall draft pick Alexis Lafreniere, Jones and Reunanen.

By the time Barron and Reunanen and the rest of the Rangers took the ice for warmups, the Bruins’ 6-2 win Saturday afternoon over the Buffalo Sabres had lifted Boston above the Islanders in the standings and widened their lead over the Rangers in the race for the final playoff spot in the East Division to eight points.

After all is said and done in this coronavirus-shortened season, the lasting impression of the young Rangers will be of them getting schooled by the Islanders in the last three games between the teams, including a 6-1 Islander win April 20. The Rangers will be hoping they’ve learned something from their archrivals. Quinn has never hidden his admiration for the Islanders’ straight-ahead style.

"I've touched on it before, I think we've got to learn from them and do some of the things they do, (and adopt) a little bit of a mentality that they have,’’ Quinn said after the loss Thursday night. "They never beat themselves. Now, we're also built differently, so, sometimes we're going to have the ability, maybe to score some goals that other teams don't. But that doesn't mean we can't do all the things everybody can do. And that's what we've got to get better at.’’