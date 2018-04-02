GREENBURGH, N.Y. — Rangers forwards Jesper Fast and Mats Zuccarello aren’t expected to play Tuesday when the Rangers visit the Devils in Newark, and Fast may be done for the rest of the season, coach Alain Vigneault said after practice Monday.

“[Fast has] got a bad groin here, and probably won’t be available for the rest of the year,’’ Vigneault said of Fast, who has played well as the right wing on the top line with Chris Kreider and Mika Zibanejad. “I know he’s going to try real hard to come back, but I would not count on it. And [Zuccarello]’s getting an MRI done this afternoon. He blocked a couple of shots during the last couple of games and he’s having a tough time walking right now.’’

At present, the Rangers are carrying three extra forwards. David Desharnais, who missed Saturday’s game with a sore wrist, practiced Monday and likely will step into the lineup against the Devils if Fast can’t go. And if Zuccarello is out as well, then either Cody McLeod or Peter Holland, who were both healthy scratches Saturday, would take his spot.

Within the lineup, Zuccarello plays both on the power play and the penalty kill, and Fast plays on the penalty kill. Perhaps their absences would open opportunities for 18-year-old Filip Chytil, who scored his first NHL goal Friday in the loss to Tampa Bay and/or 19-year-old Lias Andersson to play some special teams.

Since both Fast and Zuccarello are right wings, there will be have to be some line juggling, with center Vladislav Namestnikov a likely candidate to move to the wing.