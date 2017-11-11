This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
Jimmy Vesey takes skate to the mouth, returns to play

The winger got tangled up with an off-balance Zach Kassian near the Oilers’ blue line and the toe of Kassian’s skate, raised high, caught Vesey in the face.

The Rangers' Jimmy Vesey leaves the ice after

The Rangers' Jimmy Vesey leaves the ice after taking a skate to the face during a game against the Oilers at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 11, 2017. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Abbie Parr

By Steve Zipay  steve.zipay@newsday.com @stevezipay
Jimmy Vesey was headed to a dental appointment immediately after the Rangers’ 4-2 win over the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday. After taking an accidental skate to his mouth, he was having two teeth removed from his lip.

With just under four minutes gone in the second period, the winger got tangled up with an off-balance Zach Kassian near the Oilers’ blue line and the toe of Kassian’s skate, raised high, caught Vesey in the face. He stayed down, bloodied, then went to the trainer’s room for repairs.

He returned for one shift in the second, wearing a protective plastic cage attached to the lower part of his helmet, and another 5:12 in the third.

Nash scores twice as Rangers extend win streak to 6

Nash tallies the go-ahead goal late in the second period on the power play and Henrik Lundqvist wins his sixth straight start.

“They’re in his lip, they’re going to find a way to take them out,” coach Alain Vigneault said in his postgame remarks. “Hockey will be hockey, eh? He came back and played.”

Blue notes

With 34 shots, the Rangers — who are 5-0 in November — have at least 30 shots on goal in 12 of the last 15 games . . . In their last five home wins, the Blueshirts have outscored opponents 24-13 . . . With his empty-net goal, Michael Grabner has four goals and an assist in the last three games against the Oilers and seven points in his last eight games against Edmonton . . . Mats Zuccarello had two assists on Saturday and tied Rick Nash and Pavel Buchnevich for the team-high with five shots. He has five points in the last six games . . . The Rangers held two of the most dangerous players in the league — Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl — to just two shots on goal, although McDavid scored on the power play.

Referee Justin St. Pierre broke his hand and did not skate in the third period. Referee Jon McIsaac finished with linesmen Ryan Daisy and Greg Devorski . . . As part of military appreciation day, the Rangers wore camouflage jerseys and camouflage tape on their sticks during warmups to donate to the Wounded Warrior Project for an auction.

Newsday

Steve Zipay, a native New Yorker and former sports media and business columnist, covers the Rangers and the NHL.

