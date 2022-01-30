TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
CLOSINGS
SEARCH
Good Evening
SportsHockeyRangers

K'Andre Miller's last-minute goal gives lethargic Rangers win over Kraken

Rangers defenseman K'Andre Miller is greeted by teammates

Rangers defenseman K'Andre Miller is greeted by teammates as Seattle Kraken center Riley Sheahan skates by after Miller scored late in the third period of an NHL hockey game at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022. Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

By Colin Stephenson colin.stephenson@newsday.com @ColinSNewsday
Print

K’Andre Miller’s goal with 33.7 seconds left rescued the Rangers from a weak performance and provided them with the winning margin in a 3-2 victory over the Seattle Kraken Sunday at Madison Square Garden that ended a two-game losing streak.

Yanni Gourde’s power-play goal with 1:08 remaining had tied the game at 2, but Miller ripped a wicked wrister from above the right circle past Seattle goalie Philipp Grubauer to give the Rangers the victory.

Goals by Mika Zibanejad on the power play and Alexis Lafreniere had put the Rangers up 2-0, but Jared McCann’s second-period goal got the expansion Kraken on the board and made the Rangers sweat. Seattle outshot the Rangers 42-24 and only the heroics of goaltender Igor Shesterkin kept the Rangers in the game long enough to pull out the victory.

The victory allowed the Rangers (29-13-4, 62 points) to at least temporarily pull back into a tie for first place in the Metropolitan Division with the Carolina Hurricanes. The Hurricanes played later on Sunday against the San Jose Sharks.

Shesterkin made 40 saves for the Rangers to earn his 21st win (21-5-2).

Forward Filip Chytil missed his fourth consecutive game for the Rangers with a lower-body injury, though Rangers coach Gerard Gallant said the 22-year-old is getting better. The coach did not rule out Chytil possibly returning for Tuesday’s game against the Florida Panthers at the Garden. That will be the Rangers’ final game before the All-Star break.

Colin Stephenson, Newsday sports writer covering the New

Colin Stephenson covers the Rangers for Newsday. He has spent more than two decades covering the NHL and just about every sports team in the New York metropolitan area.

New York Sports

Knicks' Derrick Rose (4) drives to the basket
Knicks' Rose expects to return a bit after All-Star Game
Ryan Pulock of the Islanders reacts in the
If Pulock returns, who does Trotz take out of the Islanders' lineup?
Golden State guard Stephen Curry shoots against Nets
Curry, Thompson lead way in fourth quarter as Golden State beats Nets
Alexis Lafreniere of the Rangers skates with the
Rangers need more secondary scoring to be elite
Quentin Grimes of the Knicks reacts after hitting
Starting Grimes might change Knicks' fortunes
James Harden of the Nets watches his teammates
Harden sits as Nets take on Golden State
Didn’t find what you were looking for?