One goal in his first six NHL games, a four-game losing streak, an average of 15:21 ice time, a four-game losing streak and linemates who haven’t lit the world on fire have combined to pour cold water on the start of rookie Kaapo Kakko’s first NHL season, the 18-year-old told a New York-based Finnish reporter.

“Hockey isn’t very much fun for me right now,’’ Kakko said, per a translation by the blog 4Ever Blueshirts, to writer Pasi Tuominen of Eastside Media. “Things haven’t been working out, and sometimes I feel like I could be on the ice a bit more. It would be cool to get a chance on the first line at some point. I understand that it hasn’t been realistic so far, since I haven’t really showed much.

“My goal is to have a leading role,’’ he continued. “I don’t want to hear any talk about how I’m the youngest guy and I need to be given time to get used to the playing style. I want to be the guy who scores goals and wins games right away.’’

Rangers coach David Quinn had no comment on the interview, saying he doesn’t speak Finnish, hadn’t read the story and wasn’t award of Kakko’s comments.

Since the season began, Kakko has been locked in at right wing on the second line, but his linemates have not been constant, nor especially productive. Filip Chytil, who got the first crack at being the No. 2 center in the preseason, failed to make the team out of training camp and is currently in AHL Hartford. Ryan Strome started as the No. 2 center but was soon replaced by Brett Howden. Kakko started on the second power-play unit, which didn’t get much ice time, though he did play on the first unit in Sunday’s 3-2 loss to Vancouver.