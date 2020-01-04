VANCOUVER – After scoring his first goal in 20 games Thursday in Calgary, and adding an assist, too, Kaapo Kakko looks like his confidence has been restored, coach David Quinn said.

“I thought he had his best game in a while, in Calgary,’’ Quinn said. “Not only just because of the goal, but even leading up to the goal, you could see there was a certain assertiveness to his game, and a pace to his game that he’s going to need to have success. I don’t know whether Finland beating the U.S. (in the World Junior Championship quarterfinals Thursday) had something to do with it, but he certainly was bopping around like he scored the winner that night.’’

A year ago, Kakko did actually score the winner against the U.S., giving the Finns a 3-2 victory in the gold medal game of the 2019 World Junior Championship, and that victory came in Rogers Arena, which is also where the 2019 NHL draft was held. Kakko, of course, was picked No. 2 overall by the Rangers, behind American Jack Hughes, who went to the Devils.

Filip Chytil, who had a strong game at center of the third line with Kakko and Brett Howden, also said he could see Kakko’s confidence rise in the game at Calgary.

“I think your confidence goes up, like, even during a game, off a (good) shift,’’ Chytil said. “I think after the assist on the power play on my goal, his confidence went up, because for a couple games before, he didn’t have points. And he got a point, finally, so his confidence was going up. And then he scored a goal, so that was important for him and important for us.’’

Blue notes

Henrik Lundqvist was expected to serve as the backup goaltender Saturday after the 37-year-old was excused from the morning skate because he “was under the weather,’’ Quinn said . . . D Libor Hajek, who missed his 14th game with sprained right knee, skated at the morning skate in a regular jersey. Hajek had been skating with the team on the road trip wearing a red (no contact) jersey . . . Quinn made no changes from Thursday’s lineup, meaning Micheal Haley was the lone scratch.