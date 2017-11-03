TAMPA, Fla. — Rangers center Kevin Hayes and Lightning forward Alex Killorn each were fined $5,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct for an incident near the Rangers’ bench in Thursday’s game.

Hayes, according to reports, squirted water from a bottle on the bench at Killorn, who responded by swinging his stick at players on the bench in the third period.

The league’s department of player safety announced the fines on Friday.