This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
TODAY'S PAPER
Broken Clouds 70° Good Afternoon
Broken Clouds 70° Good Afternoon
SportsHockeyRangers

Kevin Hayes, Rangers center, fined for unsportsmanlike conduct

NHL issues $5,000 fines to Kevin Hayes and Tampa Bay’s Alex Killorn.

Mathew Barzal (13) of the Islanders skates against

Mathew Barzal (13) of the Islanders skates against Kevin Hayes (13) of the Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Oct. 19, 2017. Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Steve Zipay  steve.zipay@newsday.com @stevezipay
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

TAMPA, Fla. — Rangers center Kevin Hayes and Lightning forward Alex Killorn each were fined $5,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct for an incident near the Rangers’ bench in Thursday’s game.

Hayes, according to reports, squirted water from a bottle on the bench at Killorn, who responded by swinging his stick at players on the bench in the third period.

The league’s department of player safety announced the fines on Friday.

Newsday

Steve Zipay, a native New Yorker and former sports media and business columnist, covers the Rangers and the NHL.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

New York Sports

Giants defensive end Olivier Vernon (54) sacks Cowboys Giants have key players out for Sunday vs. Rams
Leonard Williams #92 and Steve McLendon #99 of Gang Green comes up with all the right answers
New York Jets running back Matt Forte looks Forte full of praise for coordinator this time
Jordan Jenkins of the Jets celebrates his sack against the Forte, attacking defense key Jets’ win over Bills
Josh McCown of the Jets celebrates his first-quarter Glauber: Jets show up in big way, finish Bills
Stony Brook defensive back Travon Reid-Segure intercepts a Stony Brook looks to continue winning ways