PITTSBURGH — Already without top-line forward Chris Kreider, who is sidelined after rib surgery to treat a blood clot, the Rangers rolled into town after losing, 7-2, to the Islanders to face the confident Penguins with two more injured players: center Kevin Hayes and defenseman Ryan McDonagh.

Hayes, who played through a lower-body injury and scored a goal against the Islanders on Saturday, will not play on Sunday night after a setback with the same injury. “It’s not as bad as when it was first diagnosed, but we decided to keep him back at the hotel,” coach Alain Vigneault said.

Neither Hayes nor McDonagh participated in Sunday’s morning skate at PPG Paints Arena.

McDonagh’s injury was not disclosed, but Vigneault said it occurred during the Islanders game and was not a recurrence of the abdominal strain that kept the team’s captain out for four games in late November. He said there was only about a 50-50 chance that McDonagh could play Sunday. If he cannot, Brendan Smith would be back in the lineup after sitting out two games as a healthy scratch.

Henrik Lundqvist, who relieved Ondrej Pavelec after the Islanders had built a 5-1 lead at Madison Square Garden, will start for the Rangers.

Winger Paul Carey will step in for Hayes against the Penguins, who beat Detroit, 4-1 here, on Saturday and are tied with the Rangers at 49 points. The Rangers have two games in hand and both teams are in wild-card berths but just a point ahead of the Flyers and Islanders.

After the short, businesslike morning skate with little or no chatter, defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk looked ahead to the second game of the back-to-back set. “We’ve said our piece,” he said. “We definitely know the wrong way to play after last night’s result. It’s time for us to dig down and be desperate in a hostile environment.”