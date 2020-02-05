Nineteen days before the NHL trade deadline, it was Igor Shesterkin, and not Alexandar Georgiev, who got the start in goal for the Rangers Wednesday at the Garden against the Toronto Maple Leafs. And with Georgiev’s name hotly associated with a trade to the Maple Leafs, maybe it just made sense for Georgiev not to play against what could possibly be his future team.

Or, maybe it spoke to just how much faith Rangers coach David Quinn has in Shesterkin, the Russian whose stellar play in AHL Hartford has forced the Rangers to carry three goaltenders on the roster.

“This guy has been a proven winner every level he's played on,’’ Quinn said of Shesterkin. “And as I touched on, when he got here, he's not 20. He's a guy who's proven at a high level he can be very successful. And all he's done since he's been over here, in the American League and here, is win, and play well.’’

Well, Shesterkin was excellent again Wednesday, making 27 saves as the Rangers rebounded from Monday's loss with a 5-3 victory over the Leafs in the second of their four-game homestand. Chris Kreider, returning to the lineup after missing Monday’s loss to Dallas with an upper-body injury, and Mika Zibanejad, whose accidental knee to the side of Kreider’s head in Saturday’s game against Detroit had caused Kreider to sit Monday, scored goals six seconds apart late in the first period to put the Rangers ahead.

Shesterkin played in his fifth NHL game and improved to 4-1. Meanwhile, Toronto goalie Michael Hutchinson, normally the backup to No. 1 Frederik Andersen, allowed four goals on 34 shots. Hutchinson was starting in place of Andersen, who suffered a neck injury in Toronto’s 5-3 loss to Florida on Monday. Andersen did not make the trip to New York.

The Maple Leafs have been looking for a goaltender to lighten the load on Andersen. Hutchinson entered the game with a 4-8-1 record, 3.62 goals-against average and .886 save percentage. Georgiev, who owns a .929 career save percentage against Toronto, makes a lot of sense for the Maple Leafs. The Rangers are currently carrying three goaltenders, which is an uncomfortable situation for the players and management. And while the Rangers don’t consider themselves desperate to trade a goalie, they would likely move Georgiev if they get a return that will help improve their current roster.

Toronto took an early lead when John Tavares banged in a rebound for his 20th goal of the season at 7:36. But Filip Chytil drove the net and directed in a feed from Tony DeAngelo at the back post for his 12th goal of the season (he had 11 goals as a rookie last season) to tie the score at 8:50.

Then, the Rangers struck late in the period to take a 3-1 lead into the first intermission. First, Kreider took a left circle faceoff and drew the puck straight back to Zibanejad, who cut across the high slot and fired a rocket into the top right corner for his 21st goal of the season, at 17:18. Then, on the ensuing faceoff, Zibanejad won it to his right, where Pavel Buchnevich controlled it, fed it across ice to Kreider, and he cut across the slot and backhanded a shot by Hutchinson for his 19th goal, at 17:24.

Toronto’s Auston Matthews scored his 38th goal of the season at 16:56 of the second period to get the Maple Leafs within 3-2, but after Hutchinson lost his stick, Buchnevich scored on a wrist shot from the slot to restore the Rangers' two-goal lead at 17:30.

Matthews scored his second goal, on the power play, with 2:30 left in the third period, to pull Toronto within 4-3, but Buchnevich set up an empty-net goal by Greg McKegg to make it 5-3.