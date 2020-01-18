GREENBUGH, N.Y. – Brendan Lemieux was playfully grabbing Kaapo Kakko by the shoulder and yanking him around after practice was over Saturday, half-kidding, and half-seriously trying to show the 18-year-old a few tricks of the fighting trade, in case he should ever find himself in a compromising situation.

“Yeah, yeah, just kind of goofing around,’’ Lemieux said, with a chuckle. “But . . . I just think, it's not that he's ever going to need to – I hope he never has to – but there's a certain confidence that comes with being able to protect yourself. He's a big enough, strong enough kid that I think he's capable. So I think it's important that he knows that.’’

Kakko, the No. 2 overall pick in the draft last summer, seemed more amused than anything else, and he certainly won’t be looking to drop the gloves anytime soon. But the interaction, more than anything, served notice that Lemieux, who has been out of commission since suffering a broken bone in his left hand in the game against Carolina Dec. 27, is ready to return to action after having missed the last nine games.

“I'd love to,’’ Lemieux said when asked if he would be ready to play Sunday against the Columbus Blue Jackets. “I'm not sure what our plan is yet, but I feel great on the ice . . . I'm chomping at the bit. I'm just really excited to get back in.’’

Rangers coach David Quinn said, “We’ll see,’’ when asked if Lemieux could be activated off injured reserve and put into the lineup against the Blue Jackets.

Whenever he returns, Quinn said it would be “a good dilemma’’ trying to figure out whether he will reunite Lemieux with Filip Chytil and Kakko. While he was out, Brett Howden took Lemieux’s place on the line and the trio has played well of late.

“These three guys are playing well together,’’ Quinn said. “It's a good line, there's good chemistry there, so… it is going to be a good problem to have.’’

Shesterkin will be in net against Columbus

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Igor Shesterkin will start in goal against the Blue Jackets, Quinn said.

“He's played well since he's been here, and we have a lot of faith and confidence in him,’’ Quinn said of Shesterkin, who has been scratched the past three games after winning his first two starts, Jan. 7 and 9.

The decision means Henrik Lundqvist will be backing up for the third straight game and will have started twice in the last 10 games as the Rangers continue to juggle three goalies.

Quinn conceded his conversations with the 37-year-old Lundqvist have become increasingly difficult.

“They're not easy discussions, but Hank and I have also had good conversations regarding the situation we're in,’’ he said. “He is in situation where he's not, obviously, played the amount that he's played in the past. That doesn't mean he's not still a really good goalie. We have faith in him, but… just the way it's kind of evolved, this is the situation we're in. And as he and I have talked about, when he gets in there, if he plays to his ability, he's gonna play.’’

Panarin leaves practice early

Artemi Panarin left practice early with what Quinn described as “an upper-body thing.’’ Quinn said Panarin will play Sunday against his former team.