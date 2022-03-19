TAMPA, Fla. – Games against the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning Saturday and the Metropolitan Division-leading Carolina Hurricanes Sunday may look to most like a huge measuring stick weekend for the Rangers, but coach Gerard Gallant didn’t see it that way.

"I don't have to learn any more about our team,’’ Gallant said at Saturday’s morning skate at Amalie Arena. "I know what our team's all about. We've been good all year long. And (Saturday and Sunday) are going to be tough games, we're playing two great teams. Go play and do the best we can and see what happens. But our players don't have to prove anything more to me. When we play a good game, we're as good as anybody in that league.’’

They played a good game Saturday, in all areas except their power play, which was pretty impotent most of the game until Mika Zibanejad scored on it with 16 seconds left in regulation to give the Rangers a thrilling, and thorough 2-1 victory over the Lightning, giving them a three-game season sweep of the champions.

The Rangers had been 0-for-5 on the power play until they got one with 2:15 remaining. Gallant called timeout to give his top unit a rest, but it didn’t look like it helped, until Zibanejad one-timed a pass from Artemi Panarin for his 25th goal of the season with one second left in the advantage. The victory improved the Rangers’ record to 39-18-5.

The Lightning got on the board first on a somewhat controversial power-play goal by Brayden Point at 16:41 of the first period. Patrik Nemeth was in the box for an interference penalty when Victor Hedman blasted a shot through traffic that Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin (28 saves) stopped with his pads. But Shesterkin didn’t know that the puck was underneath him, and no one else seemed to know where it was, either. As Shesterkin lifted his leg to turn around and look for it, Point saw the puck and quickly jammed it into the net for his 23rd goal of the season.

Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba argued with referee Jean Hebert that the play should have been blown dead, because it was covered by Shesterkin, but the referee wouldn’t hear it. Gallant, who rarely ever criticizes officials, wasn’t very happy with Hebert either, and the coach let the referee know about it.

The Rangers, who were outshot 16-8 in the first period, picked things up in the second, largely aided by four power plays in the period. They tied it on an even-strength goal by Jacob Trouba, his 10th of the season, at 9:25, and that one needed to survive a challenge by the Lightning, who alleged Dryden Hunt had interfered with goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy (25 saves). Hunt was in the goal crease and his skate did hit Vasilevskiy’s skate, but the referees ruled the goal was good, and the Lightning were assessed a delay of game penalty for the unsuccessful challenge.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Tampa Bay forward Pat Maroon body checked Shesterkin as the goalie went to play the puck behind the net on a dump-in. Ryan Lindgren, who was skating with Maroon, immediately jumped the 6-3, 238-pound Maroon, but the linesmen jumped in and prevented the two from fighting, though Maroon ended up getting some shots in at a restrained Lindgren. Both players got roughing minors, and Maroon got an extra minor for goalie interference, but the Rangers could not score on the power play.

Maroon had to pay an extra price for the hit, though. In the third period, Rangers enforcer Ryan Reaves challenged him to a fight. It was just Reaves’ third fight of the season, and he landed several punches against the bigger Maroon.