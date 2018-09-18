Optimum Customers: Your Newsday access has been extended until Oct 1st. Enroll now to continue your access.

LEARN MORE
TODAY'S PAPER
72° Good Evening
72° Good Evening
SportsHockeyRangers

Rangers make first cuts, release Jeremy Brodeur, Martin's son

Six players sent to Hartford, and Nico Gross was returned to his junior team

Jeremy Brodeur, son of Martin Brodeur, was released

Jeremy Brodeur, son of Martin Brodeur, was released by the Rangers. Photo by Richard Harbus for Newsday Photo Credit: Richard Harbus/Richard Harbus

By Colin Stephenson colin.stephenson@newsday.com @ColinASteph
Print

The Rangers made their first cuts of the preseason, assigning six players to their AHL affiliate in Hartford, returning rookie Nico Gross to his junior team and releasing goaltender Jeremy Brodeur from his tryout.

The six players sent to Hartford were goaltenders Brandon Halverson and Chris Nell; defensemen Sean Day and Vince Pedrie, and forwards Dawson Leedahl and Ty Ronning. The cuts leave the Rangers with 45 players in camp, including forward Boo Nieves, who coach David Quinn said is in concussion protocol, after taking a hard hit from Devils defenseman Adam Gryba in Monday’s preseason game.

The Rangers play their first home preseason game Wednesday night at 7 p.m. at the Garden against the Philadelphia Flyers. Henrik Lundqvist will start in goal and play half the game, with Dustin Tokarski set to play the second half. 

Colin

Colin Stephenson covers the Rangers for Newsday. He has spent more than two decades covering the NHL and just about every sports team in the New York metropolitan area.

New York Sports

Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees stands Aaron Judge returns to Yankees' starting lineup
Giants cornerback Eli Apple breaks up a pass Giants' secondary poses challenge, Texans coach says
Damon Harrison of the Giants reacts after a Giants' defense and offense remain together at 0-2
Giants running back Saquon Barkley talks to reporters The Saquon Barkley-Bill O'Brien connection
Sports Illustrated hosts former Yankee Bucky Dent at Dent, Torrez and new 1978 documentary from SI
Tim Tebow warms up on the field before Mets expect Tim Tebow back next season