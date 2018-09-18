The Rangers made their first cuts of the preseason, assigning six players to their AHL affiliate in Hartford, returning rookie Nico Gross to his junior team and releasing goaltender Jeremy Brodeur from his tryout.

The six players sent to Hartford were goaltenders Brandon Halverson and Chris Nell; defensemen Sean Day and Vince Pedrie, and forwards Dawson Leedahl and Ty Ronning. The cuts leave the Rangers with 45 players in camp, including forward Boo Nieves, who coach David Quinn said is in concussion protocol, after taking a hard hit from Devils defenseman Adam Gryba in Monday’s preseason game.

The Rangers play their first home preseason game Wednesday night at 7 p.m. at the Garden against the Philadelphia Flyers. Henrik Lundqvist will start in goal and play half the game, with Dustin Tokarski set to play the second half.