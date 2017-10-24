GREENBURGH, N.Y. — After a very disappointing performance in the first 10 games of the season, Rangers general manager Jeff Gorton and coach Alain Vigneault took small steps in hopes of starting to right the ship.

And more moves are expected, especially if the tailspin continues.

Defenseman Anthony DeAngelo, acquired in the summer trade that sent center Derek Stepan and Antti Raanta to Arizona, was shipped to the AHL, and forward Adam Cracknell, 32, claimed off waivers from Dallas on Oct. 9 and pointless in five games, was waived.

The moves created space on the roster and under the salary cap. The Rangers also called up 6-3 center Cristoval “Boo” Nieves, who likely will play on the fourth line and kill penalties. Nieves is 2-1-3 in seven games for the Wolf Pack.

For five games in the 2-6-2 start, Vigneault had deployed 11 forwards and seven defensemen, but he acknowledged Tuesday that he was likely to revert to the traditional four lines/six defensemen format when the Coyotes visit on Thursday.

DeAngelo, who turned 22 on Tuesday, had one assist and was a minus-4 in eight games, averaging 12:38 on ice per game, including on the second power-play unit.

If Cracknell clears and is re-assigned or claimed Wednesday, the Rangers would have 12 healthy forwards, seven defensemen and two goalies on the NHL roster, with cap space of more than $3 million, which leaves plenty of room for Nieves ($775,000).

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Against the Coyotes, backup goalie Ondrej Pavelec will make his second start, Vigneault said. Henrik Lundqvist took Tuesday’s practice off because he woke with some discomfort in his left leg, which was twisted when Joonas Donskoi tripped over his pad after scoring late in the second period in Monday’s 4-1 loss to the Sharks. But Lundqvist is expected to practice Wednesday, Vigneault said.

Pavelec made 21 saves on 24 shots in relief in the 8-5 loss in Toronto on Oct. 7. He stopped 16 of 19 against the Devils in his only start, on Oct. 14.

The Coyotes, one of the few teams to have a rougher beginning than the Blueshirts, were 0-7-1 going into Brooklyn to play the Islanders on Tuesday.

“We had a start like this in my second year (in St. Louis),” recalled Kevin Shattenkirk, “and we regrouped. We don’t feel like we have to go into the next game and re-invent the wheel. We had some good chances on Monday, but we let one slip away.”

Notes & quotes: Vigneault was unusually critical at practice, shouting across the ice to scold J.T. Miller after one drill. “I’m focusing on getting them to play better, “ he said . . . Two other players sat out Tuesday’s practice for rest and/or treatment: Chris Kreider, whose knee was dinged when he was struck by a shot during a power play in the third period, and Ryan McDonagh. Both should practice Wednesday.