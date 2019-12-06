Defenseman Marc Staal returned to the Rangers lineup after a 13-game absence Friday night, a stroke of fortuitous timing after coach David Quinn said that rookie Libor Hajek would likely be out at least three weeks with what the team is calling a knee sprain.

Staal headlines a number of tweaks as the Rangers got set to take on the Canadiens at Madison Square Garden. Gregg McKegg, who missed six games with a lower-body injury, returned to the fourth line alongside Brett Howden and Brendan Smith. Alex Georgiev played his second straight game in goal, in part because Henrik Lundqvist is battling an illness (Quinn did say Lundqvist was well enough to play if needed, however).

Staal underwent surgery on his right ankle on Nov. 8 and traveled with the Rangers to Columbus Thursday before eventually being held out of the game. Though he hasn’t contributed much in terms of point production in the last few seasons, the 32-year-old is a steady defensive presence for a team that will need to kick it up after what Quinn characterized as lackluster performance during their 3-2 win over Columbus Thursday.

“I think he gives us such a different dimension with the makeup of our D,” Quinn said. “He’s a big guy, he’s got a lot of experience in this league. He has the ability to lean on people and that little bit of physical element to his game. He’s got the ability to get us out of our end when he’s sharp. We’re pretty young back there so we certainly embrace getting a guy with his experience and his stature.”

Still, Staal’s returne isn’t under the most ideal of circumstances. “Ideally, you’d like to give him more practice time, more time to get his feet under him, but it’s the National Hockey League,” Quinn said. “We don’t have time for that.”

Blue notes

Boo Nieves was assigned to the Hartford Wolf Pack Friday to make room for the two returnees. He played in four games with the Rangers, winning 14 of 19 faceoffs.