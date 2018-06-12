The Rangers have signed restricted free agent goaltender Marek Mazanec to a one-year contract, the team announced Tuesday.

Mazanec, who split last season between the KHL and AHL Hartford, likely will challenge for the backup spot behind Henrik Lundqvist.

Mazanec, 26, started last season with HC Slovan Bratislava of the KHL, but signed with Hartford in December. He appeared in 20 games for the Wolf Pack, posting an 11-6-2 record with a 2.97 goals against average and .905 save percentage. He has appeared in 31 NHL games — all with Nashville — over parts of three seasons from 2013-17 and is 8-13-4 with a 2.98 GAA and .895 save percentage.

Originally a sixth-round pick by Nashville in the 2012 draft, the 6-4, 187-pound Pisek, Czech Republic native will battle with Alexandar Georgiev and others for the job of being Lundqvist’s backup. Last season’s backup, Ondrej Pavelec, is an unrestricted free agent.