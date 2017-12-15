Mika Zibanejad took part in the morning skate, but didn’t dress Friday against the Kings at the Garden, and won’t Saturday in Boston, his eighth and ninth missed games while recovering from a concussion. Before Friday, the Rangers are 4-3-1 without their No. 1 center.

Coach Alain Vigneault said Zibanejad, who had 22 points in 24 games, continues to improve and will skate on his own Saturday and practice on Monday.

Steven Kampfer was a healthy scratch for the seventh straight game as Vigneault continued to keep the same defensive pairings.

Nash, Grabner swapped

Vigneault made only one change in the lineup, with wingers Rick Nash and Michael Grabner switching spots.

“Grabs has been one of our best offensive players in the last few games, as far as getting chances and finishing, “ he said before the game. “Nash has been getting some good looks, maybe with J.T. [Miller] and Zuke [Mats Zuccarello], he’ll be able to finish on a couple of those.”

Nash scored the winning goal unassisted in the third period.

Grabner, who played left wing on Kevin Hayes’ line, assisted on Hayes’ goal in the second period. Grabner has seven points (six goals, one assist) in the last nine games.

Gaborik vs. Lundqvist

Former Ranger Marian Gaborik played his 1,000th game, 255 as a Ranger. The winger averaged almost a point per game as a Blueshirt: 114-115-229. And he was 6-7-13 in 25 playoff games. On Dec. 20, 2007, playing for the Minnesota Wild, he scored five goals against Henrik Lundqvist. Ten years later,, he scored in the second period against Lundqvist, who then denied Gaborik twice with about 5:30 left in the second, the latter on a juicy rebound in front with his right pad.

Ice chips

Chris Kreider’s first-period goal was his 100th . . . Kevin Shattenkirk leads NHL defensemen in primary assists (11) . . . The Blueshirts blocked 15 shots in the first period. Ryan McDonagh led with three; he also earned an assist on Hayes’ goal.