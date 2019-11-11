Mika Zibanejad to miss Tuesday's game and beyond

GREENBURGH, N.Y. – It was Picture Day for the Rangers, so practice started a few minutes late. When it did, Mika Zibanejad once again was not participating, which means the Blueshirts’ No. 1 center is out for Tuesday’s home game against the Pittsburgh Penguins. And coach David Quinn suggested he’s going to be out beyond that, too.

“We're thinking in the next day or two, there'll be more progress and he'll to be in a better position,’’ Quinn said. “He obviously won’t make the trip to Florida, but, we're hopeful he will be getting closer to getting back on ice and getting back in the lineup.’’

It’s been more than two weeks since Zibanejad left the Oct. 27 game against the Boston Bruins after taking a high hit from Bruins center Patrice Bergeron late in the first period. At the time, the Rangers said Zibanejad was suffering from an upper body injury, and his status was day-to-day. After the game, Quinn was asked, directly, if Zibanejad had suffered a concussion. He said no. Several days later, after a practice, Quinn repeated there was no concussion, and said the problem was more in the neck area.

Zibanejad skated on his own last week and last Wednesday skated with the team at the morning skate, wearing a red, no-contact jersey. He didn’t make the trip to Raleigh, N.C., to play against the Carolina Hurricanes, and didn’t take part in the open practice at Lasker Rink in Central Park on Saturday. On Sunday, he missed his sixth consecutive game when the Rangers lost in a shootout to the Florida Panthers.

But Quinn said the Rangers were not being overly optimistic when they said Zibanejad’s status was day-to-day.

“No, I think some injuries are unpredictable,’’ the coach said. “And he's got one that is a little bit unpredictable.’’

Zibanejad was the team’s leading scorer when he went out, but in his absence, the team has played well, winning four of the six games he’s missed, and taking points in five of them (4-1-1).

“I think guys have elevated their game,’’ Quinn said. “It's an opportunity for people to step up and take a little bit more ownership of the role that they're capable of doing. And, obviously, we've got some great goaltending throughout that stretch, and we've been opportunistic on the power play.

“That being said, I'm dying for him to come back.’’

Quinn said Zibanejad is “getting a little rest… so when he does come back, we’re not going to do what we just went through, where he gets out there, he gets taken off the ice. When he does come back, we want to make sure that it’s full steam ahead.’’

Notes & quotes: The Penguins won’t have their No. 1 center on Tuesday, either. Pens coach Mike Sullivan said Monday that Sidney Crosby would not make the trip to New York. Crosby suffered an undisclosed injury in Saturday’s shootout win over the Chicago Blackhawks… Alexandar Georgiev will start in goal Tuesday, Quinn said… Rangers and Knicks owner Jim Dolan was present for Picture Day and stayed to watch practice.