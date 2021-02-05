Mika Zibanejad’s assist on Pavel Buchnevich’s empty-net goal was his first point in seven games, and the team’s No. 1 center has just one goal and two assists so far in 10 games, tied for eighth on the Rangers in scoring.

But with the Blueshirts having won two straight games and three of their last four (3-0-1), coach David Quinn has the luxury of being patient for Zibanejad’s scoring to pick up.

"With having [had] COVID, and really not being able to do an awful lot before the season started, he certainly hasn't gotten off to start that I know that he wants to, statistically, or that we want him to,’’ Quinn said Friday after practice. "But he still has done good things, that's for sure. And sooner or later, the points will start coming and he's going to be the elite player that we all saw — have seen for a while.’’

Zibanejad had a career high 41 goals in 2019-20, in just 57 games. But he missed just about all of training camp after testing positive for the coronavirus. Quinn thinks part of the problem for the 27-year-old Swede is the raised expectations he faces after last season.

"I think the expectations, not only here in New York, but I think in the hockey world, are high, because of the bar he has set over the last two years,’’ Quinn said. "And we have no doubt he's going to end up, ultimately, reaching that level here, sometime soon.’’

Trouba blocks nine

Defenseman Jacob Trouba said he was none the worse for wear after having blocked nine shots in Thursday’s game.

"I think most of them were actually with my stick, so, none were too bad,’’ Trouba said with a smile.

The franchise record for blocked shots in a single game is 10, by Dan Girardi on March 31, 2015, against Winnipeg.

Drury promoted

Days after he reportedly turned down the chance to take the job as general manager of the Pittsburgh Penguins, Chris Drury was promoted Friday from Assistant GM of the Rangers to Associate GM, the team announced.

Drury, 44, will continue his duties in serving as GM of the Rangers’ AHL affiliate in Hartford, as well as continuing to assist GM Jeff Gorton in trade and contract negotiations

. On Wednesday, Drury took his name out of consideration for the Pittsburgh job, which was unexpectedly vacant,due to the resignation of Jim Rutherford. Last summer, he took himself out of consideration for the Florida job.

Notes & quotes

Quinn said he hasn’t decided whether Alexandar Georgiev, who dominates the Islanders, or Igor Shesterkin, who has won his last three starts, will play Monday against the Isles… None of the injured players — defensemen Jack Johnson (groin) and Brendan Smith (upper body), and forward Colin Blackwell (upper body) – are expected to be available for the game against the Islanders, Quinn said. None practiced Friday.

"I don't think it's long term, but none of those guys will be available for Monday,’’ he said. "We're hoping they'll be available the games following that, but we're really not sure yet.’’