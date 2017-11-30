Center Mika Zibanejad, the Rangers’ leading scorer, has been diagnosed with a concussion, the team announced Thursday.

On Tuesday, Zibanejad participated in the morning skate and in pre-game warmups before being ruled out of Tuesday’s game against the Florida Panthers, which the Rangers lost 5-4.

He was not on the ice for practice Thursday and his status is uncertain for the next few games.

Veteran David Desharnais, who was initially a healthy scratch Tuesday, was called in from home at 5:30 p.m. to replace Zibanejad on the first line with Chris Kreider and Pavel Buchnevich. The former Canadien recorded three assists in the game, and was in the same spot in practice on Thursday.

Zibanejad’s absence also may affect the power play. With a team-high 11 points with the man-advantage, Zibanejad has been a key producer on the units, which once ranked in the top four of the NHL. But in the last seven games, the power play has dipped, with just one goal in the last 18 opportunities and has slipped into a tie for 11th at 21.2 percent.

Zibanejad, 24, has 11 goals and 22 points in 24 games.

The Rangers, who will likely have defenseman Ryan McDonagh back for Friday’s game against Carolina after missing four straight with an abdominal strain, have 12 healthy forwards. They could call up someone from Hartford.

One possibility is Peter Holland, 26, who has acquired from Montreal on Thursday for Adam Cracknell. Another is rookie Filip Chytil, a first-round draft pick who started the season with the team.