TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 37° Good Evening
Overcast 37° Good Evening
SportsHockeyRangers

Rangers’ Mika Zibanejad still not cleared to play

Rangers center will sit out Saturday’s game against the Devils.

Rangers center Mika Zibanejad skates with the puck

Rangers center Mika Zibanejad skates with the puck during a game against the Canucks at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017. Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

By Steve Zipay  steve.zipay@newsday.com @stevezipay
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

WASHINGTON — Center Mika Zibanejad, who is in concussion protocol, will miss his fifth straight game on Saturday when the Rangers host the Devils, coach Alain Vigneault said Friday.

Zibanejad, who has 11 goals and 22 points, has been especially missed on the power play as a second righty on the first unit. He initially was injured by Detroit forward Darren Helm’s hit on Nov. 24, but was cleared to play against Vancouver two days later. When symptoms appeared, he was shut down before the Nov. 28 game against Florida.

In the five games before Friday, including three without Zibanejad, the two main power-play units had scored only once in 16 opportunities. That was when Carolina goalie Scott Darling, alone in front of the crease, fumbled away a puck, leaving David Desharnais an open net. A second power-play goal came from fourth-liner Paul Carey late in that game.

“We’re in adjustment since Mika’s been gone,” Vigneault said. “The way the power play sets up with that unit is a little different; we haven’t had a lot of time to work at it: two practices.”

Goaltender rotation

Defenseman Steven Kampfer was scratched and Ondrej Pavelec, who made 41 saves in the 4-3 victory in Pittsburgh on Tuesday, backed up Henrik Lundqvist. Vigneault said he hadn’t yet selected a starter for Saturday’s game. If Lundqvist starts in the divisional back-to-back, it’s possible that Pavelec will be in net Tuesday at the Garden against the Dallas Stars.

Mic promotion

Bob Crawford, the radio play-by-play voice of the Hartford Wolf Pack for two decades, will call his first NHL game on Saturday. He’ll sub for Don LaGreca and be joined by Pete Stemkowski on ESPN/98.7 FM. Crawford, 51, has been in the booth for an NHL game only once, as a color analyst for the Winnipeg Jets.

Newsday

Steve Zipay, a native New Yorker and former sports media and business columnist, covers the Rangers and the NHL.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

New York Sports

Giancarlo Stanton #27 of the Miami Marlins runs Source: Yankees haven’t ruled out deal for Stanton
Yankees general manager Brian Cashman speaks during Yanks, Cashman close to new five-year-deal
The Liberty's Shavonte Zellous handles the ball against Barker: Here’s hoping WNBA’s Liberty stays in New York
Jets head coach Todd Bowles looks on during Jets prep for Denver so everyone breathes easier
The Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis reacts after a foul Markkanen was on Knicks’ radar if Porzingis had been dealt
Jason Pierre-Paul, here getting to Kansas City quarterback JPP will play through finger injury