GREENBURGH, N.Y. – First-line center Mika Zibanejad, goalie Henrik Lundqvist and wing Jesper Fast all missed practice Monday for the Rangers, but coach David Quinn said Lundqvist – who took the day off because of upper body soreness after he body checked Bruins forward David Pastrnak Sunday – and Fast (personal reasons) should be available Tuesday when the Rangers close out their five-game homestand with a game against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Zibanejad, who left Sunday’s 7-4 loss to Boston after taking a high hit from the Bruins’ Patrice Bergeron, is “better,’’ but remains “day-to-day,’’ as far as his return to action.

“He feels better today,’’ Quinn said. “We’ll know more tomorrow.’’

Quinn said he and general manager Jeff Gorton would huddle after practice to discuss whether the Rangers need to call up a player from AHL Hartford to be available in case Zibanejad can’t go. Filip Chytil, the 20-year-old who failed to earn the No. 2 center position behind Zibanejad in training camp, has played well in Hartford, centering the first line there and putting up nine points (three goals, six assists) in nine games, which is tied for the team lead, with Vinni Lettieri and Danny O’Regan. Chytil’s plus-9 is the top plus/minus figure among forwards in the entire AHL.

“Filip's had a real good year down there,’’ Quinn said of Chytil.

Quinn said according to reports, Chytil has played well beyond just putting up good statistics.

“That's the thing we feel good about,’’ he said. “I used to say this an awful lot when I was coaching in the American League, to our teams: If you look at the leading scorers in the American Hockey League over the last five to six years, you see a lot of the same names. Going down there, just getting points doesn't necessarily mean you're gonna have a chance to get here (to the NHL) and have success.

“So, one of the things we liked about what Fil has done, he's gone down there and has been productive offensively, but he's also done the things that he needs to do to have success at this level.’’

Coming off a loss to Boston in which the coach and all the players were bitterly disappointed in the lack of intensity the team showed, and with Zibanejad, Fast and Lundqvist missing, Quinn ran a relatively short practice. The team did do some work on the power play, with rookie Kaapo Kakko working with the first unit and Ryan Strome taking Zibanejad’s spot on the first unit. Pavel Buchnevich was dropped to the second unit, and Quinn said most likely that’s how things will look Tuesday.

Notes & quotes: Alexandar Georgiev will start in goal, Quinn said… Quinn said his friendship with Kevin Shattenkirk has survived the Rangers buying the defenseman out over the summer. Shattenkirk signed as a free agent with Tampa Bay and has four goals and three assists in 10 games for the Lightning. “Things are good,’’ Quinn said of he and Shattenkirk. “We had a long lunch before he left; we've had a few text messages beforehand. Obviously, it was tough for both of us. I'm not saying everything's perfect, but he knows how I feel about him as a player and a person.’’