ANAHEIM, Calif. – Jacob Silfverberg’s goal in the fourth round of the shootout gave the Anaheim Ducks a 4-3 shootout victory over the Rangers Saturday afternoon, as the Rangers closed out their four-game western trip with a 2-1-1 record. Mika Zibanejad, who had scored two goals in regulation, had scored for the Rangers in the shootout, but Ondrej Kase tied it in the third round, and Silfverberg, who had also scored in regulation, won it with a backhand shot.

Zibanejad scored his first goal 10 seconds into the game, and Artemi Panarin followed that with his team-leading 19th goal at 3:59 of the first period as the Rangers (16-12-4) jumped out to an early 2-0 lead. But Jacob Silfverberg scored on a power play at 8:53 of the period and Anaheim tied the score, 2-2, at 1:02 of the second period on a goaltending mistake by Lundqvist.

Adam Henrique had the puck down low near the left wing goalpost and Lundqvist came out to challenge the shot, but Henrique threw the puck back to the top of the slot, where defenseman Erik Gudbranson collected it and fired it into an empty net with Lundqvist not back.

After that, though, Lundqvist settled down and was a wall, keeping the Rangers in the game as they were outshot, 18-3, in the second period. Zibanejad scored his second goal at 1:14 of the third to put the Rangers ahead, but Brady Skjei was sent off for tripping with 3:11 left in regulation and Hampus Lindholm scored his first goal of the season, with 1:45 remaining, to tie it and force overtime.