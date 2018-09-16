Your Newsday access has been extended until Oct 1st. Enroll now to continue your access.

Rangers center Mika Zibanejad leaves practice with an injury

The center, who has a history of concussions, was hurt during a one-on-one drill.

Rangers center Mika Zibanejad skates with the puck

Rangers center Mika Zibanejad skates with the puck against the Islanders in the second period of their game at Barclays Center on April 5. Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

By Colin Stephenson colin.stephenson@newsday.com @ColinASteph
Rangers center Mika Zibanejad left practice a few minutes before it ended Sunday morning when he was hit by rookie defenseman Joey Keane during a one-on-one drill on the second day of training camp.

Zibanejad, who has a history of concussions, including one last season, fell and got up slowly. He was doubled over, and skated slowly to the bench. He spoke to head coach David Quinn briefly, and then left the ice. The Rangers said any update on his condition would have to wait until after Quinn meets with the media following the afternoon practice session.

After his first day of practice Saturday, Quinn, who is running his first training camp as Rangers coach, said he believes all games come down to players having to win one-on-one battles. So at the end of the morning practice, all the players were doing one-on-one drills in one of the faceoff circles, where the forward tries to protect the puck and the defenseman tries to take it away. The drills were physical and Zibanejad took a hit in the head/neck area.

Colin Stephenson covers the Rangers for Newsday. He has spent more than two decades covering the NHL and just about every sports team in the New York metropolitan area.

