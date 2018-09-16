Rangers center Mika Zibanejad left practice a few minutes before it ended Sunday morning when he was hit by rookie defenseman Joey Keane during a one-on-one drill on the second day of training camp.

Zibanejad, who has a history of concussions, including one last season, fell and got up slowly. He was doubled over, and skated slowly to the bench. He spoke to head coach David Quinn briefly, and then left the ice. The Rangers said any update on his condition would have to wait until after Quinn meets with the media following the afternoon practice session.

After his first day of practice Saturday, Quinn, who is running his first training camp as Rangers coach, said he believes all games come down to players having to win one-on-one battles. So at the end of the morning practice, all the players were doing one-on-one drills in one of the faceoff circles, where the forward tries to protect the puck and the defenseman tries to take it away. The drills were physical and Zibanejad took a hit in the head/neck area.