ST. PAUL, Minn. — Rangers coach Gerard Gallant gave No. 1 goalie Igor Shesterkin the night off against the Minnesota Wild, opting to start backup Alexandar Georgiev in the second game of the team’s four-game road trip.

"It’s a perfect time to get him back in,’’ Gallant said on Tuesday. "He didn’t play for a long time [before the] last time he had to start, so you’ve got to make that better for him, for sure. He deserves better than that.’’

Georgiev last started Feb. 27 against the Vancouver Canucks, in the second game of a back-to-back, and he gave up four goals on 33 shots as the Rangers played poorly in front of him and lost, 5-2. That start was his first in a month. His last start prior to that had been Jan. 27 in Columbus against the Blue Jackets.

As his ice time has been drastically reduced, Georgiev’s effectiveness has suffered. He had lost his last four starts before Tuesday and entered the game with a 7-8-2 record, a 3.05 goals-against average, and a save percentage of .897.

Conventional lineup

Gallant went back to a more conventional 12 forwards and six defensemen Tuesday, after dressing 11 and seven in Sunday’s 4-1 win at Winnipeg. D Libor Hajek was scratched after playing Sunday for the first time in nine games, and F Morgan Barron was the other scratch. Julien Gauthier, who had been scratched Sunday to make room for Hajek, was back in the lineup.

Schneider’s delight

Rookie D Braden Schneider, who is from Prince Albert, Saskatchewan, but who played junior hockey in Brandon, Manitoba, said getting to start Sunday’s game in Winnipeg was "super special.’’

"I wasn’t expecting it,’’ Schneider said Tuesday. "I thought they would have definitely given it to Troubs [Jacob Trouba] because he had accomplished so much there. But yeah, it was super special. I had a lot of friends and family [at the game] that are from Brandon, and I guess that was our last Western Canadian game for the rest of the year.’’