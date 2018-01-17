GREENBURGH N.Y. — The Rangers may have a little more confidence after Tuesday’s 5-1 defeat of the Flyers, but it takes more than one good game to build any momentum.

“We need to string together a couple of wins,” Mika Zibanejad said after practice Wednesday. “We can’t be satisfied. We’ve got to follow this up with a strong effort, otherwise that game doesn’t mean anything as far as momentum.”

The next building block could be placed on Thursday, when the Blueshirts host the Buffalo Sabres. The Rangers beat the Sabres, 3-2, in overtime in the Winter Classic at Citi Field on New Year’s Day.

The Sabres (3-5-2 in their last 10) are 20 points behind the Blueshirts in last place in the Eastern Conference, and the tendency to look past a team that is 5-13-6 on the road can be tempting.

“There’s a lot of things we did the right way, especially our play without the puck, that has to carry over,” said coach Alain Vigneault, whose team snapped a three-game losing streak with the win over the Flyers.

Rick Nash’s pair of goals, after a 12-game slump, set a good example for the team, he said.

“I’m confident that those two goals will be a sign of good things to come for him and the rest of our group,” Vigneault said. “He puts a lot of pressure on himself and he knows that we need him to get on the scoresheet. He worked hard, stayed real positive.”

The Rangers can’t afford to let any points slip away, especially with a four-game West Coast trip starting Saturday and without regulars Marc Staal (hip flexor) and Kevin Hayes (bruised leg) for Thursday’s game.

Neither practiced Wednesday and the team is not scheduled for a morning skate Thursday, so the forwards who played against the Flyers will return, and Steven Kampfer will join the defense pairs, which have yet to be finalized.

“Marc won’t be available, we don’t expect it to be long, but it’s day to day. Hopefully Kevin, in the next couple days, will be on the ice,” said Vigneault.

With only 12 healthy forwards and six defensemen at the moment, there could be call-ups from Hartford before the team leaves for Colorado, the first stop before California.

“By Friday, we’ll know if both Kevin and Marc are practicing or close to practicing. Marc rehabbed today and Kevin did everything but go on the ice — hard workout, hard bike ride. I feel he’s really close to skating in the next 24 to 48 hours,” Vigneault said.