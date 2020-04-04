MSG Network giving Rangers fans something to watch

In the last days before the sports world ground to a halt, as the coronavirus outbreak grew more and more threatening, the decision makers at MSG Network knew they had to prepare in case the epidemic were to eventually force the stoppage of the NBA and NHL seasons.

So when the NBA stopped its games on March 11, and the NHL followed suit the next day, the network had a plan of action.

“Knowing that we’re going to be doing this for a while, we wanted to have some kind of rhyme or reason for what we’re doing,’’ MSG Executive Jeff Filippi explained. “So we wanted to show what are now classic games, and games that really haven’t been seen since they aired.’’

The first week without games, MSG rebroadcast games from the current season. The old-time games would come later.

According to Filippi, the network’s Executive Producer and Senior Vice President of Programming and Production, the thinking was that the current season, in which the Rangers were engaged in a battle for a playoff spot, had been so much “fun,” that the network felt viewers would want to relive some of the more memorable games. So they came up with themes, like “St. Hat Trick’s Day,’’ where, on March 17, St. Patrick’s Day, they broadcast all the games where a player had a hat trick during the season, including the 5-goal performance by Mika Zibanejad against Washington March 5.

Last week, the network aired games from the 2013-14 season, when the Rangers went to the Stanley Cup Final. The week finished on Saturday with rebroadcasts of the four games the Blueshirts won in the Eastern Conference finals against Montreal to advance to the final. The games were enhanced by present-day interviews by MSG broadcaster John Giannone.

Filippi said fans have requested particular games. Many want to see replays of the run to the 1994 Stanley Cup. That run – which has been broadcast many times over the years – will be featured in due time, Filippi said. But during this pause the network has an opportunity to re-run other games, such as the 1997 playoff run -- led by Wayne Gretzky and Mark Messier -- to the Eastern Conference final. That was the Rangers’ last playoff experience before 2006, when Jaromir Jagr and rookie goaltender Henrik Lundqvist finally led them back into the postseason.

Filippi said there was never any thought by the network to try and find actual live programming, rather, the focus was always to give Rangers fans Rangers content. There are enough games in the network’s collection to keep going for a while, he said.

At some point, viewers will see the 1979 playoff victory over the Islanders, which advanced the Rangers to the Stanley Cup Final. That is about the oldest thing in the library, he said. Though the network began in 1969, games and other programming weren’t routinely saved before the 1980s.

While he wouldn’t discuss the network’s ratings, Filippi said people are watching and seem to be enjoying the programming. It is providing an escape from the non-stop bad news about the COVID-19 pandemic.

“That’s how I think people are consuming us at this point,’’ he said. “With the news, it’s so down, [people] can’t watch it. Well, if you’re home in the evening, there’s a chance there’s going to be a fun Knicks, Rangers, Islanders, Devils game for you to watch, if that’s what you’re inclined to do at that moment. So, that’s what we’re trying to do for people.’’