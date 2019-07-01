The NHL’s buyout period came to a close at 5 p.m. Sunday, and the Rangers didn’t exercise their option to sever ties with anyone. That means defensemen Kevin Shattenkirk and Brendan Smith remain on the roster for the time being, with the NHL free-agent signing period set to open at noon Monday.

Shattenkirk and Smith had been candidates to be bought out if Rangers general manager Jeff Gorton believed he needed to create room under the salary cap to accommodate any potential free-agent signings. Each player has two years remaining on his contract.

The Rangers met with Blue Jackets winger Artemi Panarin during the free-agent recruiting period and are competing with the Islanders and Florida Panthers for his services, though they generally are thought not to be the favorites to land the 27-year-old Russian.

The Islanders and Panthers can sign Panarin and his Columbus teammate, goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky, if Panarin and Bobrovsky want to sign as a package deal. The Rangers, with Henrik Lundqvist on the roster, could not accommodate Bobrovsky.

After the NHL Draft, Gorton said he didn’t plan on buying anyone out, though he was prepared to do so if necessary. The Rangers enter the signing period with a projected $18.1 million in cap space, per Cap Friendly, but will need to sign defenseman Jacob Trouba, a restricted free agent who should command between $7 million and $8 million per year, and three other RFAs, Tony DeAngelo, Pavel Buchnevich and Brendan Lemieux.

Panarin should command between $11 million and $12 million per season, which would mean that to sign him, the Rangers would need to clear room on their payroll.

Shattenkirk, a Westchester County native and lifelong Rangers fan who signed a hometown-discount four-year, $26.6 million deal two summers ago, has struggled with injury and underperformed in his first two seasons. Buying him out would have been one way to create some space for the Rangers to play with. But Shattenkirk told Newsday last week that he hoped not to be bought out.

“I want to know what it’s like to win in New York and bring a championship here,’’ he said. “It’s been a dream of mine since I was a kid.’’

Not using a buyout doesn’t necessarily mean the Rangers are giving up on signing Panarin or other free agents. They could clear space the old-fashioned way, by trading players.

Chris Kreider, who is a year away from unrestricted free agency, reportedly was offered to Colorado at the draft, but the Avalanche passed on sending the No. 16 pick to the Rangers. If they decide they don’t want to offer Kreider a contract extension, the Rangers will look to trade him and subtract his $4.625 million from the payroll. Forwards Jimmy Vesey and Vlad Namestnikov have had their names floated in trade rumors, too.

There’s always the possibility that the Rangers will trade Shattenkirk or Smith (whose contract calls for average salaries of $4.35 million per season for the remaining two years) if they can find a trade partner. They reportedly have been trying to move both players and haven’t been able to find any takers.