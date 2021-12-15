GLENDALE, Ariz. – With more and more players around the NHL testing positive for COVID-19 in recent days, and more and more games being postponed, Rangers coach Gerard Gallant said before Wednesday’s game against the Arizona Coyotes that he has no concerns about his own personal health and safety as cases of the virus seems to be spiking around the league.

"You see that different teams are having it and it's obviously a concern with COVID, but myself personally, I'm not concerned about it,’’ Gallant said. "If you ask the players, they might have a different feeling, but you know, I feel safe. I feel protected. I did everything I could do.’’

Several weeks ago when asked if the team – all of whom are fully vaccinated – had had booster shots of the COVID-19 vaccine, Gallant said he did not know, but shared that he himself had gotten a booster shot. Asked again Wednesday if any of the players have been given booster shots, Gallant said he had no idea, and a team spokesman said the team was not allowed to reveal that information.

Three players on the Rangers’ roster – forwards Ryan Strome and Greg McKegg and goaltender Keith Kinkaid – have had COVID-19 this season, and the Rangers have had two games postponed – one in October against the Ottawa Senators and one last month against the Islanders.

The Associated Press reported Wednesday, attributing unnamed sources, that the NHL has reintroduced enhanced protocols that include daily testing, in a bid to curb the outbreak that is striking the league. The Calgary Flames added 17 people, including coach Darryl Sutter and two assistants, seven players and seven support staff, into COVID protocol Wednesday. They join six players and another staffer, who had entered protocol Monday. The Flames have had four games postponed.

Boston, Nashville and Carolina are also dealing with outbreaks. The Rangers played Nashville on Sunday at Madison Square Garden, losing 1-0. Six Nashville players are currently in COVID protocol.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Chytil benched

Center Filip Chytil was left out of the lineup against the Coyotes and replaced by Greg McKegg. Gallant hinted at a possible lineup change but was unwilling to say whether any change would be health- or performance-related. Defenseman Nils Lundkvist missed his third straight game.