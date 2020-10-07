After a hectic first day of the NHL draft, in which they changed the look of their franchise by taking franchise forward Alexis Lafreniere with the first overall pick Tuesday, the Rangers had a chance to catch their breath at the start of Day 2.

The Blueshirts, which took Lafreniere and then traded their second pick in the first round to Calgary to move up and take defenseman Braden Schneider, began Wednesday without a pick in the second round, and with their first pick of Day 2 all the way down at No. 92 overall, near the end of the third round. But that doesn’t mean general manager Jeff Gorton and his management team could relax.

With free agency beginning on Friday, teams have until 5 p.m. Wednesday to tender qualifying offers to their restricted free agents, and the Rangers have several key RFAs, most notably defenseman Tony DeAngelo and center Ryan Strome, both coming off career years in 2019-20. Goaltender Alexandar Georgiev, and forwards Brendan Lemieux and Phillip DiGiuseppe fall into that category, as well.

Reportedly, the Rangers have, to this point, not qualified Strome, who in 2019-20 was the Rangers’ second-line center, playing with Artemi Panarin. Gorton, speaking to reporters late Tuesday night, declined to shed any light on what the Rangers’ plans were, as far as making qualifying offers.

"We've sent some out, and others we've held back," Gorton said. "I really don't want to talk about it right now. But I'd be happy to after day two in the draft to answer your question."

The Rangers were always going to have to make a call on Strome, trying to figure out whether he is truly a legitimate, long term option as the No. 2 center, behind Mika Zibanejad, or his 18 goals, 41 assists, 59 points – all career highs – were merely the benefit of playing with Panarin, who was a finalist for the Hart Trophy as the league MVP. If they decide not to make him a qualifying offer – they would need to match his 2019-29 salary of $3.2 million – then Strome would become an unrestricted free agent.

With the trade of defenseman Marc Staal and the buyout of franchise icon goaltender Henrik Lundqvist, the Rangers opened up room under the salary cap that would seem to be enough to allow them to re-sign all their RFAs, if they want, as well as UFA Jesper Fast. But in their pre-draft media availability on Friday, Rangers president John Davidson cautioned that despite the appearance of the Rangers’ having more than $23 million in available cap space, according to CapFriendly, the team would need to leave room to cover performance bonuses for players under contract, including whatever bonuses are negotiated for Lafreniere. That means the Blueshirts don’t have quite as much cap space as it appears.

Still, the Rangers were more than pleased with what they accomplished in taking Lafreniere and Schneider on Tuesday.

"We're really excited," Davidson said Tuesday night. "I mean, it's not very often in one's lifetime in the world of sports that you win a lottery and you go Number 1 overall.

"And we just feel that when we start looking at the players that we have -- we've got the Panarins, and Zibanejads and (Adam) Fox and (Chris) Kreider, and it goes on and on. (Igor) Shesterkin, Georgiev -- we're in pretty good shape right now, but we keep trying to get better and better."