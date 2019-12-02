Defenseman Marc Staal skated with the team in the morning skate and he wasn’t wearing a red, no-contact jersey. That means Staal, who had surgery to relieve an infection in his right ankle on Nov. 8, and missed his 12th game Monday, could be back in the lineup as soon as later this week.

“Closer,’’ coach David Quinn said when asked about Staal’s status. “He’s getting closer and closer. Day-to-day. He had another good day today, and I think we’re nearing him getting back in the lineup.’’

After Monday’s game, the Rangers have a back-to-back Thursday in Columbus against the Blue Jackets and Friday at home against the Montreal Canadiens. Then they fly to Las Vegas for a four-game road trip that begins with a game against the Golden Knights on Sunday. Quinn said last week he was “itching’’ to get Staal, 32, back in the lineup.

But as for who might be the defenseman who comes out of the lineup when Staal goes in, Quinn wouldn’t [or couldn’t] say.

“Well, we’ll see how these other six [defensemen] are going,’’ Quinn said. “It’s been a good balance, with all three pairings. We’ll address that topic when we have to.’’

Since Staal is a left-handed shot, most likely he would go in for one of the current lefties in the lineup – Brady Skjei, Libor Hajek or Ryan Lindgren.

Lundqvist getting into rhythm

Henrik Lundqvist started for the seventh time in the past nine games. Quinn said the coaching staff wants to help get Lundqvist into a rhythm by playing him a lot. And the schedule cooperated.

“It was really a three-game decision,’’ Quinn said. “We were going back-to-back [Friday and Saturday], so it was more, which game we wanted ‘Georgie’ [Alexandar Georgiev] to play.’’

Lundqvist played Friday in Boston and Georgiev played Saturday in New Jersey (a 4-0 win). Lundqvist went Monday and will go again Friday, Quinn said. That meant Georgiev will be up Thursday in Columbus.

Blue lines

Boo Nieves was the Rangers’ healthy scratch… Brendan Smith got to play against his brother, Vegas RW Reilly Smith.