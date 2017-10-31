Rangers defenseman Nick Holden, who had played the last four games, was a healthy scratch against the Golden Knights on Tuesday, while Steven Kampfer, who has played just two games this season, was back in the lineup.

It was unclear whether Holden was being kept off the ice because of a pending trade, but part of the reasoning was surely based on Holden’s first period Saturday in Montreal.

He had a soft turnover early and then on Alex Galchenyuk’s power-play goal at 11:09, when Brendan Smith was decked by Brendan Gallagher and was down on the ice in pain, Holden went to the puck rather than covering in front. Holden, who played 15:48, also was on the ice for Phillip Danault’s go-ahead goal midway through the third in the Rangers’ 5-4 loss.

Holden, 30, is in the final season of his contract, worth $1.6 million this season.

Ice chips

Among players who have taken at least 100 faceoffs, J.T. Miller and David Desharnais ranked 3rd and 4th in the NHL, at 62.7 percent and 62 percent, respectively . . . The Rangers were 25-5-1 in their first game all-time against the other 29 NHL teams. The most recent was Feb. 12, 2001 against the Columbus Blue Jackets, a 4-3 win in Ohio . . . Alain Vigneault entered Tuesday with 617 wins, one away from passing Jacques Lemaire for sole possession of 13th place on the all-time list . . . Forward Paul Carey was scratched for the eighth straight game.

Good start for Lindberg

Former Ranger Oscar Lindberg, who wears No. 24 as he did before being selected in the expansion draft by Las Vegas, scored in the first period Tuesday to tie the score at 1. Lindberg has five goals in his first 11 games. His pal, Jesper Fast, said Lindberg, who had hip surgery similar to the type Fast underwent this summer, has been talking to him during his five-month rehab, telling him what to expect. Lindberg was 8-12-20 in 65 games for the Blueshirts, averaging 10:50 of ice time per night. He is averaging 13:33 for the Knights.