Rick Nash scored twice as the Rangers extended their season-high winning streak to six games, downing the Oilers 4-2 in Saturday’s matinee at Madison Square Garden.

Trailing 2-1 entering the second, the Blueshirts (9-7-2) cashed in on two power plays to take the lead. Brad Malone scaled the puck way over the glass for a delay-of-game minor at 13:48 and the Rangers struck quickly. Kevin Shattenkirk zipped a pass from the left boards in front to Pavel Buchnevich, who swept it past Cam Talbot at 15:10. It was the 12th assist for Shattenkirk, whose point streak is 3-4-7 in seven games.

Then with 2:41 left, Ryan McDonagh absorbed an unnecessary elbow to the face from Patrick Maroon. With the man-advantage, Brady Skjei found Nash, who scored the opening goal in the first period, at the right post for a tip over Talbot with 1:07 left. It was his sixth goal of the season and fifth in the last seven games. The Blueshirts entered the game fourth in the NHL on the power play.

In the third, Henrik Lundqvist — who won his sixth straight start — stopped seven shots and finished with 27 saves as the Blueshirts kept putting enough pucks in the net to prevail. They have scored three or more goals in 10 of the last 12 games. Michael Grabner scored an empty-netter to seal it.

Now 7-4-2 at home, the Rangers leave Tuesday for a two-game road trip, first in Chicago and then in Columbus.

Each team had scored in the first period on Saturday. Nash finished off a 2-on-1 rush with Kevin Hayes, who passed the puck from the left dot to Nash, who scored his fifth of the season at 12:19. Jesse Puljujarvi, in his first game of the season, tied it when whacks from Skjei and Buchnevich couldn’t clear the puck along the wall, and from the left circle, a quick 20-foot shot from Puljujarvi beat Lundqvist far side at 16:26.

Steven Kampfer’s hook on Zack Kassian gave the Oilers (6-9-1) a power play at 9:13 of the second period and Connor McDavid, waiting at the right post, snapped a loose puck under Marc Staal and past Lundqvist at 10:06. It was his seventh of the year and 19th point.

With the loss, the Oilers failed to sweep their Metro Division trip. They had defeated both the Islanders and Devils in overtime in their prior two games. Talbot made 30 saves but fell to 0-3 against Lundqvust and his former club.