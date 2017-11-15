CHICAGO — It wouldn’t be unfair to call Ondrej Pavelec the lone Ranger. The 30-year-old Czech netminder hasn’t started a game since Oct. 23, when he faced 43 shots during a 5-4 loss in Montreal. And with Henrik Lundqvist starting his seventh straight on Wednesday night, it’s unclear when Pavelec gets the nod next.

Pavelec (1-3, 3.64, .887), who started eight games in an injury-hampered season for the Winnipeg Jets last year, has started just two other games and relieved Lundqvist in one. By Nov. 13 last season, Antti Raanta had already started five games, posting a 4-1 record.

“I go back to what I said at the beginning of the season, I’m not picking a number [of starts] for Hank,” coach Alain Vigneault said before Wednesday night’s game. “Our schedule has been easy as it can probably get, and he’s been playing well. Obviously, it’s not easy on Pavs, and he’s got to work harder with [goaltending coach] Benny [Allaire], he’s got do extra. If you look at the winning percentage of backups since I’ve been here they’ve been very high, we expect them to win, so Pavs has got to keep himself sharp.”

Unless Lundqvist is struggling or injured, Vigneault generally has used his backups when the team has back-to-back games or when they face Western Conference opponents. But the next back-to-back for the Rangers isn’t until Dec. 8-9, on the road against the Capitals and home against the Devils.

That’s a long layoff, so it’s believed that Pavelec will get back in sooner, possibly in a Sunday matinee against Vancouver at home on Nov. 26. That would give Lundqvist four more starts, including in Columbus on Friday night to close this short road trip. Or Vigneault could opt for the road game in Carolina next Wednesday night, the day before Thanksgiving, although the Hurricanes are a Metropolitan Division opponent.