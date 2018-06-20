The Rangers will open the 2018-19 season at home against the Nashville Predators on Oct. 4, the NHL announced Wednesday.

The league announced only the opening matches for each of the league’s 31 teams on Wednesday, and will announce the entire schedule on Thursday in an hourlong TV show on NHL Network, beginning at 5 p.m. The show will also be streamed live on the league’s website, nhl.com.

The Rangers split two games with Nashville last season, with both teams winning at home. The Rangers won 4-2 at the Garden Oct. 21 and lost 5-2 at Nashville Feb. 3.