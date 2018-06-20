TODAY'S PAPER
Rangers open 2018-19 season at Madison Square Garden vs. Predators

The New York Rangers bench looks on prior

The New York Rangers bench looks on prior to the start of a game against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Madison Square Garden on Friday, Mar. 30, 2018 in New York City. Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Colin Stephenson colin.stephenson@newsday.com @ColinASteph
The Rangers will open the 2018-19 season at home against the Nashville Predators on Oct. 4, the NHL announced Wednesday.

The league announced only the opening matches for each of the league’s 31 teams on Wednesday, and will announce the entire schedule on Thursday in an hourlong TV show on NHL Network, beginning at 5 p.m. The show will also be streamed live on the league’s website, nhl.com.

The Rangers split two games with Nashville last season, with both teams winning at home. The Rangers won 4-2 at the Garden Oct. 21 and lost 5-2 at Nashville Feb. 3.

