Panarin has a goal and two assists for Rangers, won't discuss absence

In the two games he’s played since rejoining the team after his leave of absence, Artemi Panarin has clearly demonstrated just how much of a dynamic difference maker he is for the Rangers. On Monday, the Russian winger scored a goal and had two assists and it was nearly enough to lift his team to a win despite the absence of three key players who missed the game because of COVID-19 protocol.

Afterward, speaking to the media for the first time since he left the team on Feb. 22, following the publication of an article in Russia in which a former KHL coach of his accused him of hitting a woman in a hotel bar in Latvia in 2011, Panarin declined to address the story, or his decision to leave the team for two-and-a-half weeks after it came out.

"It's probably not the time to discuss it right now,’’ Panarin said, through interpreter Nick Bobrov, the Rangers Director of European Scouting. "I have nothing to hide. I will address everything after the season. But right now, the focus is on the game and not these discussions.’’

Panarin missed nine games during his leave, during which the team went 4-5. The team beat the Bruins, 4-0, in his first game back, and against the Flyers, Panarin scored the Rangers’ first goal, then assisted on the next two as the Blueshirts rallied from a 2-0 deficit to take a 3-2 lead late in the second period.

Of course, they lost in OT, 5-4, and Panarin was on the ice for Jakub Voracek’s overtime goal. On the play, Rangers goaltender Keith Kinkaid tried to send a long pass to Panarin, at center ice. But Voracek read the play and jumped in front of Panarin, stealing the puck and going in to beat Kinkaid on a breakaway. Panarin took the blame for the goal.

"I saw what was happening and I was trying to chip the puck by Voracek,’’ Panarin said. "I saw that one of their players was changing, and we would have an odd man rush, so I took a risk. It was a calculated risk. But I hit his shin pad and then he was gone.’’