TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
SEARCH
Good Morning
SportsHockeyRangers

Practice makes perfect for Artemi Panarin's goal

Rangers left wing Artemi Panarin follows through on

Rangers left wing Artemi Panarin follows through on a shot for a goal against Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky, right, during the first period of an NHL game on Wednesday in Sunrise, Fla. Credit: AP/Lynne Sladky

By Colin Stephenson colin.stephenson@newsday.com @ColinSNewsday
Print

SUNRISE, Fla. – Artemi Panarin’s brilliant, puck-between-his-own-legs goal that opened the scoring in the first period of Wednesday night’s 4-3 Rangers loss to the Florida Panthers was pretty to watch, of course, but it wasn’t just some magical move that the Russian forward came up with out of nowhere.

"Honestly, I practiced this the last three days,’’ Panarin said.

Panarin said he saw a couple of players pull off similar moves in the World Junior Championships, and he remembered Vitali Kravtsov doing the move all the time in practice.

"And I just analyzed, why am I not doing this?,’’ he said. "And I tried it.’’

Panarin took a pass from Ryan Strome in stride at the red line, came in one-on-one against Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad, pulled the puck between his own legs to get around Ekblad, and then slipped a soft backhander between the pads of goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky for his 10th goal, at 11:08 of the first.

Panarin was asked if Bobrovsky, his former teammate with the Columbus Blue Jackets, said anything to him after the goal.

"No,’’ Panarin said. "(Bobrovsky) is actually pretty focused in the rink. It doesn't matter if it's a practice day or game day.’’

Panarin was asked about giving up three third-period goals to Florida for the second time (they held on to win, 4-3, the first time they played them).

"That’s a team that takes risks every time, and then (relies on) skill,’’ he said. "(Former coach Joel) Quenneville like this style… I know it's different coach now, but I think what he do for the team is still working.’’

Blue notes

Defenseman Libor Hajek played his fifth straight game after sitting out the first 26. Hajek, playing in place of Ryan Lindgren (out with COVID) partnered on defense with Adam Fox and played a season high 18:32. He earned his first point of the season, with an assist on Mika Zibanejad’s second period goal, but took two penalties, the second of which ultimately led to Florida’s second goal, which tied the game at 2-2… D Zac Jones and F Tim Gettinger, who were elevated to the active roster Tuesday off the taxi squad, were both scratched

Colin Stephenson, Newsday sports writer covering the New

Colin Stephenson covers the Rangers for Newsday. He has spent more than two decades covering the NHL and just about every sports team in the New York metropolitan area.

New York Sports

Kemba Walker of the Knicks dribbles the ball
Kemba gets green light to play back-to-back Knicks game
Pistons guard Derrick Walton Jr. fouls Knicks guard
Burks and bench push Knicks past decimated Detroit
Rangers defenseman Libor Hajek, second from right, grabs
Rangers lose to Panthers in first game since Dec. 17
Hofstra Pride guard Aaron Estrada during a game
Hofstra falls to William & Mary on shot in final 10 seconds
Jets coach Robert Saleh walks off the field
Jets' Saleh cleared to return from COVID-19 list
Stony Brook Seawolves guard Tykei Greene drives to
Greene leads Stony Brook to easy win over Farmingdale State
Didn’t find what you were looking for?