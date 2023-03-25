Rangers defenseman Ryan Lindgren misses second straight game

SUNRISE, Fla. – Ryan Lindgren missed his second straight game Saturday when the Rangers played the Florida Panthers in the finale of their two-game road trip. Rangers coach Gerard Gallant said Lindgren, who tweaked his left shoulder when he returned to the lineup in Tuesday’s game against Carolina at Madison Square Garden, is “day-to-day.’’

Ben Harpur, who entered the lineup when Lindgren sat out Thursday in the return match against the Hurricanes in Carolina, played for the second straight game in Lindgren’s absence.

Lindgren missed 11 straight games after being injured in the Feb. 25 game in Washington when he was bumped awkwardly into the boards by Washington forward T.J. Oshie. He appeared to suffer a twinge in the shoulder Tuesday when he grabbed Hurricanes forward Jesper Fast. He was called for a holding penalty on that play, but went to the dressing room rather than the penalty box. He returned after his penalty was over, and played the rest of the game.

But he did not practice the next day and then, despite taking part in the Rangers’ optional morning skate Thursday in Raleigh, North Carolina, did not play in the Rangers’ 2-1 victory that night. After the game, Gallant said the decision to keep him out of the lineup was made out of cautiousness.

On Saturday, Gallant was asked if the Rangers might want to shut down Lindgren for a while and bring up a defenseman from the minor leagues.

“We’ve got 20 [available players],’’ he said. “That's fine. We're good. No issues. If we need [a replacement], we know where to get them.’’

Asked if he worried Lindgren might be out for an extended period, Gallant insisted he was not.

“No, he’s day to day,’’ Gallant said.