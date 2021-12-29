SUNRISE, Fla. – As an undrafted free agent coming out of junior hockey in 2016, Dryden Hunt had options when it came to signing with an NHL organization. He chose to sign with the Florida Panthers and spent four years in the organization, mostly splitting time between the Panthers and their minor-league affiliate in Springfield, Mass.

After a season with the Arizona Coyotes in 2020-21, Hunt signed with the Rangers this summer, and on Wednesday made his first trip to Florida as a visiting player, when the Rangers took on the Panthers at FLA Live Arena.

"It's good to be back,’’ Hunt said after the Rangers’ morning skate. "When I played here, I took this weather for granted a little bit. It's definitely nice.’’

Hunt played 63 games over parts of four seasons for the Panthers, scoring three goals with 12 assists. Entering Wednesday, he had three goals and four assists in 30 games with the Rangers.

"I signed here when I was 20, so, long time ago,’’ Hunt, now 26, said. "I was a young guy, still trying to find my way, and how to stick in the NHL. I played more of that fourth line role for the majority of my time here. [But] I think as you get older and play more games in this league, you kind of learn to evolve your game. And maybe playing that was fourth line minutes, where I wasn't playing a ton helped me to be where I am today. I like to think it did.’’

Blue notes

Igor Shesterkin started in net for the first time since he suffered a lower-body injury on Dec. 3. He entered with a 13-3-2 record and .937 save percentage . . . With Kevin Rooney in COVID protocol, the Rangers had only 18 skaters available for the game, so they elevated D Zac Jones and F Tim Gettinger to the active roster, but both were scratched . . . After the game, the Rangers were scheduled to fly to Tampa for their final game of calendar year 2021 Friday night against the Tampa Bay Lightning. They entered Wednesday’s game with a 46-30-10 for the calendar year.