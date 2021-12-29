SUNRISE, Fla. – The post-Christmas schedule began a couple days later than it was supposed to for the Rangers and, come to think of it, the pre-Christmas schedule ended a little early, too. So, when they finally got back in action Wednesday night, taking on the Florida Panthers at FLA Live Arena, no one could be sure what to expect.

"It really feels like a restart,’’ Gallant said after the Rangers’ optional morning skate.

If so, the Rangers did not get off to a good start.

Three third-period goals by the Panthers wiped a Rangers lead and gave Florida a 4-3 win over the Rangers in the opener of their two-game Florida trip that concludes New Year’s Eve in Tampa against the two-time defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning.

Goals by Artemi Panarin in the first period and Mika Zibanejad in the second had given the Rangers a 2-1 lead entering the third, but goals by MacKenzie Weegar, Carter Verhaeghe and one-time Rangers prospect Anthony Duclair dealt the Rangers their third loss in five games (1-3-1). Weegar tied it at 5:56, and then Verhaeghe scored the go-ahead goal at 10:31, beating goalie Igor Shesterkin on a shot from the wing that Shesterkin will probably want to have back. Duclair added an insurance goal at 14:40 to make it 4-2 before Chris Kreider scored his 19th goal at 19:15 to close the scoring.

The game was the first for the Rangers since Dec. 17 when they lost to Gallant’s former team, the Vegas Golden Knights, 3-2, in a shootout at Madison Square Garden. Their last game before the Christmas break, against the Montreal Canadiens, Dec. 22, and their first game after it, Monday against the Detroit Red Wings, were both postponed by the NHL for COVID-19 reasons.

The Panthers hadn’t played in a while, either. Their last game had been on Dec. 16, as they’d been shut down by the NHL because they had so many players in COVID protocol.

Panarin, though, appeared in midseason form, giving the Panthers, and his old pal, Sergei Bobrovsky, headaches all night. Panarin opened the scoring at 11:08 of the first period with a slick goal, catching a pinpoint, 100-foot breakout pass from Ryan Strome, in stride at the red line, then slipping the puck through his own legs to get it by defenseman Aaron Ekblad, and then finally slipping a backhander through the legs of the Bobrovsky, his former Blue Jackets teammate.

The Panthers tied it, 1-1, when Anton Lundell put home a rebound at 5:09 of the second period, but the Rangers re-took the lead before the period expired, on Zibanejad’s goal, set up by another nifty play from Panarin.

The Panthers were trying to break out of their zone, but Rangers defenseman Libor Hajek chipped the puck back in before he backed up. Florida defenseman Radko Gudas went to play the puck but Panarin, from behind, lifted Gudas’ stick, and stole the puck from him, then drew Bobrovsky over to him and slipped a pass to a driving Zibanejad, who’d just stepped onto the ice. Zibanejad put the puck into a wide open net for his eighth goal of the season, at 12:43.

Hajek got the secondary assist on the goal, his first point of the season, coming in his fifth game. He was in the lineup replacing Ryan Lindgren, out while in COVID protocol. Hajek, who started this season as the eighth defenseman, and he did not dress for the Rangers’ first 26 games. But he finally was called upon to play Dec. 12, when rookie Nils Lundkvist was unable to play because of a non-COVID illness, and Wednesday he was partnered with Adam Fox, Lindgren’s usual partner.

But it was Hajek whose interference penalty at 3:39 of the third period opened the door for the Panthers to get back in. The Rangers managed to kill the penalty, but Hajek was just out of the box and still on the ice – giving the Rangers three defensemen on the ice -- when Weegar blasted a shot through traffic and by Shesterkin to tie the score, 2