As of right now, the Rangers are going to believe they still have a chance to make the playoffs this spring, despite the daunting math that says that chance is very, very slim.

Still, they began the post-All-Star break portion of their schedule with a home-and-home series against the last-in-the-league Detroit Red Wings, the first game of which was in the Garden on Friday night. So at least they had the chance to give their unlikely quest a quick jolt, though Rangers coach David Quinn wasn’t about to assume anything against the hapless Red Wings.

“Right now, regardless of who we’re playing, these points are points we have to have,’’ Quinn said at the morning skate. “Obviously, when the season starts, every team states that they want to make the playoffs; we’re no different than anybody else. And we can’t think about that. We have to take care of the task at hand and we have to be dialed in night in and night out, regardless of our opponent, and not thinking big picture and just think about winning our next hockey game, and taking it a period at a time.’’

Second-period goals by Pavel Buchnevich, Chris Kreider and Artemi Panarin sent the Rangers on their way to a much-needed 4-2 victory over the Red Wings that did the job for now. The teams meet again Saturday in Detroit.

The Rangers entered the night 11 points out of the second wild-card spot, held by Carolina, with four teams between them and the Hurricanes. Holding two games in hand on the ‘Canes, it was imperative they take the maximum four points from the two games against the Red Wings (12-36-4).

The Rangers (24-21-4, 52 points) dominated possession in the first period but could not score, thanks mostly to Detroit goalie Jimmy Howard, who made 15 saves in the period, several of them of the Grade A variety. But once they finally got on the board, on Buchnevich’s spectacular goal at 9:23, the floodgates opened, and it was 3-0 by the time the second period was over.

Buchnevich’s goal was a thing of beauty, with Kreider sending a diagonal pass from left to right wing for Mika Zibanejad and Zibanejad driving hard to the bottom of the circle and sending a pass across for Buchnevich, who directed it in behind an out-of-position Howard and then lost his edge and went crashing into the end boards. Kreider made it 2-0 at 11:56, when he deflected in a blue line wrist shot by Adam Fox for his 18th goal of the season.

Then Panarin scored a magnificent goal in the final minute of the period, driving up left wing, dropping the puck behind him, then flipping it forward and backhanding a shot over Howard’s right shoulder and into the inside corner for his 27th goal of the season, at 19:18.

Zibanejad’s power-play goal at 5:02 of the third period made it 4-0, before Detroit got goals from Robby Fabbri (at 5:59) and Valtteri Filppula (at 10:59) to make things somewhat interesting. Goaltender Igor Shesterkin, starting his fourth NHL game, made 23 saves to earn the victory. Henrik Lundqvist is scheduled to start in goal Saturday.

Notes & quotes

G Alexandar Georgiev and LW Micheal Haley were the two lineup scratches … The 15 games on the schedule in February is the most the Rangers have had in February. They’ve had 15 games in February once before, in 1956 … Six Rangers will have birthdays in February: Brendan Smith (31 on Feb. 8); Georgiev (24 on Feb. 10); Ryan Lindgren (22 on Feb. 11); Kaapo Kakko (19 on Feb. 13) Adam Fox (22 on Feb. 17), and Jacob Trouba (26 on Feb. 26).