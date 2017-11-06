In the seven games prior to Monday, the Rangers penalty-kill has put out almost every fire.

Led by Jesper Fast and Michael Grabner, the shorthanded squad had denied 20 of 22 power-play opportunities (90.9 percent). That’s a significant improvement from the first eight games, when the Blueshirts allowed eight goals in 30 opportunities, (73.3 percent) and have climbed to 16th overall in the NHL.

“Our PK has been better for quite some time now,” said coach Alain Vigneault. “Some of it has to do with better pressure, where we find our trigger points and our guys understanding what we’re looking for, and quicker rotation of our duos permits us to be skating a little bit more. Obviously, you need good sticks and saves and we’ve been getting more of those.”

Fast, who played in those seven games after returning from off-season hip surgery, “is our best shot blocker and probably with Grabs, they’re probably our two best forwards as far as getting in lanes, so there’s no doubt he’s a big addition,” Vigneault said.

Smith a healthy scratch again

Defenseman Brendan Smith was a healthy scratch for the third consecutive game and the fifth time this season. So Nick Holden again was paired with Ryan McDonagh . . . Boo Nieves (flu), who didn’t play Saturday in Florida, skated Sunday and was expected to start. He took warmups but was not 100 percent, so he was scratched and Vigneault kept Paul Carey on the fourth line.

Not looking at Glass

Asked if he was interested in Tanner Glass, 33, who played for him in Vancouver and here and was waived by Calgary on Monday, Vigneault responded: “We’re good.” . . . Defenseman Alexei Bereglazov, 23, assigned to Hartford during training camp, is being loaned to his KHL team, Metallurg Magnitogorsk. The 6-4 Bereglazov was 1-3-4 with 14 penalty minutes in 13 AHL games. He is signed through next season and would then become a restricted free agent.